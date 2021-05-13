The Port San Luis Harbor District has started charging for parking on Harford Pier and about 15% of the spaces in the nearby Harford Landing parking lot between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., a district spokeswoman said.
The district launched paid parking in those areas May 1 but is allowing a grace period until May 24, when the new regulations will be enforced, according to Andrea K. Lueker, harbor manager.
Permits at $3 for two-hour parking in all 14 spaces on Harford Pier can be obtained at a pay station located nearby on the pier, Lueker said. An optional 30-minute permit is also available for 75 cents.
In Harford Landing, 36 of the 250 parking spaces — located in an arc closest to Fat Cat’s Café — now require a $3 permit, available at a nearby pay station, with a two-hour limit.
Handicapped spaces are exempt from the paid parking regulations.
Overnight parking, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., in the Harford Landing lot will require a permit that’s available only to qualified vehicles at no charge from the pay station, Lueker said.
The Harbor Commission instituted paid parking to increase vehicle turnover in high-demand parking areas to accommodate additional patrons and visitors, to increase circulation and to generate revenue for the district, she said.
For more information, visit www.portsanluis.com.