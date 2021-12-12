Commonly referred to as “the old bank building” at Main Street and Broadway, it was a relic of another generation but once reigned as the pride of Santa Maria. However, it eventually was scheduled to be torn down to make room for a service station.
The Bank of Santa Maria was formed by Paul Tietzen and Fred Jack who came to Santa Maria in 1889 to establish branch offices for separate San Luis Obispo banks. However, according to published reports, there was not enough business for both the Commercial Bank of San Luis Obispo (Tietzen) and the County Bank in San Luis Obispo (Jack) in Santa Maria, with a population of 200 at that time.
With a capital of $25,000, the bank began with the two San Luis Obispo banks holding the stock which was later sold to people in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
The first president was L. M. Kaiser with Antone Pezzoni as vice president, Jack as manager and Tietzen as cashier and secretary. A year later, Tietzen became bank manager.
Bank records showed that deposits totaled $100,000 in 1905 and passed the $1 million mark in 1909.
Branches of the bank were established early in its history at Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Orcutt.
A Santa Maria Times reporter once called it “a splendid building.” He also reported that the banking rooms were equipped with the most complete furnishing to be had. In addition, the vault safes and safe deposit boxes were the finest “that genius has invented and money can buy.”
“The rooms are paneled, finished and furnished in rich mahogany; the latter upholstered in leather. With rich fixtures and marble floors, the Bank of Santa Maria is an ornament to the town and a credit to those responsible.”
Remodeling was subsequently done to the building in later years, and the building doubled in size.
The building was erected in 1907 when the Bank of Santa Maria moved a few doors to the east from its previous location in a two-story brick building and incorporated in 1890 as the first financial institution in Santa Maria.
Remodeling was subsequently done to the building in later years, and the building doubled in size.
At some time during this period, the clock and lettering saying “A.D. 1907” were replaced by the replica of Christopher Columbus' flagship Santa Maria adorning the front entrance.
A 1923 article in the Santa Maria Times called the building a “magnificent quarters.”
The financial institution operated as the Bank of Santa Maria until 1922 when it merged with the Los Angeles Trust and Savings Bank, which became the Pacific Southwest Trust and Savings Bank — the forerunner of Security First National Bank.
In giving an explanation of the merger, the Santa Maria Times wrote that “radical changes to economic conditions in the community have created a demand for the introduction of new capital if the community is to be properly developed. Realizing this condition, the stockholders of the Bank of Santa Maria had previously voted for affiliation (through an exchange of stock) with the Los Angeles concern in order that the community might have the advantage of service by such a large institution.”
Security operated in the building until 1959 when a new structure was erected on East Church Street.
When banking stopped in the old building, it became the site of a shoe outlet store and later, when the shoe outlet moved out, the building was used for special-use purposes, such as political headquarters, Santa Claus headquarters and even for an art show.
The building and property were later acquired by Superior Court Judge Marion A. Smith and county Supervisor Curtis Tunnell who later sold it to Mobil Oil Corporation, which received a use permit from the city Planning Commission for a service station with a ranch-type design.
It doesn't stop here. The story of the former Bank of Santa Maria property will continue.