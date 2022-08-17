The Ocean League figures to be much more competitive this year than last as Mission Prep, which won the league title with a 5-0 record while out-scoring its opposition 213-24, getting bumped up to the Mountain League. 

So who will fill the void left by the Royals?

It's hard to tell.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Photos: Saints ready to rebound in 2022

1 of 15
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you