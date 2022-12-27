The 2022 season was a golden one for the Nipomo softball and Arroyo Grande boys water polo teams.

The Nipomo softball squad beat Orcutt Academy 5-0 in the semifinals before blasting Arvin 16-3 to win the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 6 championship.

No. 1 Arroyo Grande played to its seeding and beat No. 2 Fresno Clovis North 12-7 to win the Central Section Division 1 title.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

