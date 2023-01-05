Cal Poly's No. 29 wrestling team will host No. 4 Michigan Friday night. Start time is slated for 7 p.m. inside Mott Athletics Center.
Michigan's resume on its first trip to San Luis Obispo includes 22 NCAA champions, 205 NCAA All-Americans and 130 Big Ten Conference title winners in 101 seasons of wrestling. The Wolverines captured their first Big Ten team title since 1973 last March, and have earned six straight top-10 finishes at the NCAA finals, not counting the 2020 season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michigan finished second to Penn State in last year's nationals with six All-Americans, including NCAA champion Nick Suriano at 125 pounds. Suriano has graduated, but this year's Wolverine lineup features eight wrestlers ranked by InterMat this week.
The lineup is headed by Mason Parris, ranked No. 2 at 285 pounds. Parris is 13-0. Dylan Raguson (7-2) is No. 5 at 133 pounds. and Will Lewan (7-2) sports a No. 8 ranking at 157. Matt Finesliver (10-3) is ranked No. 9 at 184.
Parris is a two-time champion at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. Lewan placed fourth, Raguson fifth and Finesilver seventh at the event this year. Chance Lamer, a younger brother of Cal Poly's Legend and Brawley Lamer, was seventh at 149 pounds. He is 7-2 this year, with a No. 20 national ranking.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Cal Poly's quartet of nationally-ranked wrestlers is led by two-time NCAA All-American Bernie Truax, who slipped to No. 8 at 197 pounds after suffering his first loss of the season at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals. Truax, who placed fourth in the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Championships, is 8-1 on the year and 72-26 in his Cal Poly wrestling career.
The other three Mustangs who are nationally ranked are Dom Demas (6-3), who is No. 18 at 149 pounds, Antonio Lorenzo (6-3), No. 25 at 125 and Legend Lamer (6-5), No. 30 at 165.
The probable Cal Poly lineup for Friday night is Lorenzo at 125 pounds, Ethan Rotondo (4-8) at 133, Lawrence Saenz (3-5) at 141, Demas at 149, Luka Wick (8-8) at 157, Legend Lamer at 165, Brawley Lamer (2-5) at 174, Jarad Priest (7-7) at 184, Truax at 197 and Trevor Tinker (8-5) at 285.
Michigan is 3-0 this season. The Wolverines defeated Columbia 38-6, Campbell 26-6 and North Carolina 23-12.
Cal Poly is 3-3 on the year, evening its mark with a 23-15 win against Lock Haven in the final round of the Collegiate Wrestling Duals in New Orleans. The Mustangs blanked Lindenwood 50-0 and beat California Baptist 38-9 for their other wins.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.