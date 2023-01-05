Cal Poly's No. 29 wrestling team will host No. 4 Michigan Friday night. Start time is slated for 7 p.m. inside Mott Athletics Center.

Michigan's resume on its first trip to San Luis Obispo includes 22 NCAA champions, 205 NCAA All-Americans and 130 Big Ten Conference title winners in 101 seasons of wrestling. The Wolverines captured their first Big Ten team title since 1973 last March, and have earned six straight top-10 finishes at the NCAA finals, not counting the 2020 season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan finished second to Penn State in last year's nationals with six All-Americans, including NCAA champion Nick Suriano at 125 pounds. Suriano has graduated, but this year's Wolverine lineup features eight wrestlers ranked by InterMat this week.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000.

