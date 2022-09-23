Hancock football.jpg
Buy Now

Hancock hosts Fullerton in a matchup of two ranked teams Saturday afternoon. Hancock (2-1) is attempting to bounce back from its defeat against Cerritos last weekend.

 Contributed, Hancock College

Last week, the No. 15 team in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) football rankings, Hancock College, lost narrowly, 22-17, at No. 5 Cerritos College last Saturday.

Saturday, the Bulldogs will host another higher-ranked team, 11th-rated Fullerton. Kickoff for the non-conference game is set for 2 p.m. at Hancock. Both teams are 2-1.

The Bulldogs led 17-10 after three quarters at Cerritos, but the Falcons scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth to grab a 22-17 win.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you