Nipomo's dream season finally ended.
The Titans captured a CIF Central Section softball championship, won two thrilling state playoff games and came up a few outs short of a regional title.
Caruthers defeated Nipomo 6-5 in the CIF State SoCal Regional Division 5 championship game Saturday at Caruthers High School in Fresno County.
Caruthers won the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship. Nipomo is the CIF Central Section Division 6 champion.
The Titans nearly claimed the regional championship Saturday, holding a 5-2 lead heading to the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Blue Raiders struck for two runs in the bottom half of the fifth, then scored once in the sixth and walked off with a Mo Triguero single to end the game and claim the CIF State Regional championship.
Triguero earned the win in the circle for Caruthers, throwing a complete game while the Titans roughed her up a bit, smacking nine hits and scoring five earned runs off the junior three-sport standout. Triguero had nine strikeouts and issued three walks.
She drove in Paige Sterling for the game-winning run in the seventh after Sterling reached on an error. The Blue Raiders also tied the game in the sixth on an error by Nipoimo.
Nipomo's Madeline Hageman hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to tie the game up at 2-2 before the Titans went up 5-2 with three runs in the fifth inning.
The Blue Raiders tied the game in the sixth on a throwing error and Nipomo ace Key-annah Pu'a was able to leave the bases loaded and send the game to the top of the seventh with the score still tied.
Triguero then drove in Sterling for the game-ending run to clinch the regional championship.
The Titans started the season 1-8-1 before Pu'a returned from surgery on a torn ACL suffered last summer. They wound up 13-12-1, going 12-4 with Pu'a in the circle.
They were the No. 6 seed in the CIF-CS Div. 6 playoffs. They clobbered Firebaugh 15-2 in the first round and beat No. 3 Parlier 10-1 in the quarterfinals. Pu'a and the Titans beat Ocean League foe Orcutt Academy 5-0 in the semifinals.
They then pummeled Arvin 16-3 to win the CIF-CS Division 6 championship last month.
Melania Ruelas hit a walk-off home run in a 9-8 win over Fallbrook to start the SoCal regional playoffs. The Titans scored eight runs over the final two innings to win that game.
That set up Nipomo's showdown with No. 1 seed San Juan Capistrano Capistrano Valley Christian. The Titans beat the Eagles 5-3, ending their season with a 28-2 record.
That set up Saturday's regional final at Caruthers. The Titans were up three runs late, but couldn't close out the game.
Caruthers ended its season with a 23-11 record. The Blue Raiders won their final 10 games of the season and out-scored opponents 333-183 on the year.
Orcutt Academy coaching openings
There are a pair of varsity head coaching positions open at Orcutt Academy High School. The Spartans are looking for a head coach for their 8-man football program and a head coach for the girls golf program.
Those interested can email the athletic director at cmckenzie@orcutt-schools.net.