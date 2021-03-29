Nipomo's Declan Coles runs with the ball after making a catch Saturday against Santa Maria. Coles was instrumental in the Titans' 21-14 win, with a clutch catch on fourth down, an onside kick Nipomo recovered and the game-winning 25-yard field goal.
Santa Maria players scramble to recover an onside kick off the foot of Declan Coles during Saturday's game against Nipomo, which eventually recovered the ball and took the lead on a Coles' 25-yard field goal.
“This year is my first year kicking,” Coles said afterward.
“I kicked one field goal last week (in a 24-10 loss at Mission Prep.) I was missing them left and right yesterday in practice. I stayed afterward with our quarterback, Nate Reese, (worked some more) and we made sure we got it right.”
After the Coles field goal, Titans defensive back Justin McKee intercepted a Murad Alamari pass on the last play of the game, ran the ball in for a score and was greeted by his jubilant teammates en masse in the Santa Maria end zone.
Nipomo scored from the Santa Maria 2 to pull the Titans within 14-12 with 1:22 left. David Placencia and Alejandro Castillo broke up Reese’s two-point conversion pass for the Saints.
“Our defense won the game for us,” said Nipomo coach Tony Dodge. “Our offense turned the ball over four times, but our defense held firm.”
The Titans kept the Saints from sustaining enough to run out the clock as Santa Maria was nursing a 14-6 lead.
Before the late touchdown, the Titans recovered the ball deep in Saints territory on a bad snap from punt formation, but the Saints defense kept the Titans from doing anything with that gift.
Alamari hooked up with Nick Martinez for two scores in a 21-7 Santa Maria win at Morro Bay last week. Saturday night, Alamari hit Martinez for a 70-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. He connected with Martinez for another long pass on the first drive of the second half.
Alamari has figured in all five Santa Maria touchdowns this year. He ran for a score at Morro Bay.
Reese scored on a quarterback keeper for the first Nipomo score Saturday night.
The Titans went for two and made it, but a penalty cancelled the score. The following conversion kick failed.