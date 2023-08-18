Nipomo tennis
Buy Now

Nipomo girls tennis coach Teresa Downey fills out her lineup sheet during Nipomo’s 8-1 win at Pioneer Valley Thursday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

An underdog Nipomo girls tennis team made it to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 3 semifinals in 2022. The Titans graduated six seniors from that squad.

The up-and-comers did pretty well for the Titans Thursday.

Nipomo's No. 1 singles tandem of Alice Deutsch and Caitlyn Scott dropped two games in a straight sets doubles win, both earned a singles point and Nipomo began its 2023 season by beating Pioneer Valley 8-1 in an Ocean League match at Pioneer Valley.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you