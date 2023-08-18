An underdog Nipomo girls tennis team made it to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 3 semifinals in 2022. The Titans graduated six seniors from that squad.
The up-and-comers did pretty well for the Titans Thursday.
Nipomo's No. 1 singles tandem of Alice Deutsch and Caitlyn Scott dropped two games in a straight sets doubles win, both earned a singles point and Nipomo began its 2023 season by beating Pioneer Valley 8-1 in an Ocean League match at Pioneer Valley.
Pioneer Valley, which has just one returning varsity player, is 0-2, 0-2.
A doubles player last year, Scott started her 2023 singles campaign by winning 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 2 match. Pioneer Valley's Flor Lopez got off to a fast start against Deutsch in the No. 1 singles match, but Deutsch eventually won 6-2, 6-1.
Downey particularly liked what she saw from her doubles teams. Besides Deutsch and Scott at No. 1, Charlotte Slater and Abby Danley at No. 2, and Olivia Juarez and Chesney Missamore at No. 3 also won in straight sets.
Juarez was a top player on the Nipomo junior varsity last year, and she made her varsity debut a success by teaming with Missamore for the win.
"I think our doubles teams played very well today," Downey said. "I think playing doubles is going to be popular with our girls."
With doubles matches taking place first, "(The players) can get warmed up, be more aggressive," said Downey.
Slater won her No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-2. Alie Camacho won in straight sets for the Titans at No. 4, and Danley did the same at No. 5. Jocelyn Cortez earned the point for the Panthers with a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 6 singles.
The Ocean League girls tennis format is the opposite of what it was has been, with the doubles matches taking place first this year. Some league coaches have said that since the Central Section playoffs will have a doubles first format this year, the Ocean League decided to follow suit.
For the second straight match, Pioneer Valley junior varsity coach Kristina Monteiro-Yoder filled in for varsity coach Antoinette Davis. Monteiro-Yoder was particularly impressed with what she saw from her No. 2 doubles tandem.
Viriana Nava and Amy Chavez lost the first set 6-2 to Slater and Danley then pulled into a 5-5 tie after trailing 4-0. The Nipomo pair took the next two games to tuck away the win.
"This was the first time I really saw the magic from (Nava and Chavez)," said Monteiro-Yoder. "I'm excited for what's going to come from them in future matches."
Nipomo will host Righetti next Tuesday in an Ocean League match, and Pioneer Valley will play at Righetti Wednesday. Both matches are slated for 3:30 p.m. starts.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.