NHS TENNIS.jpg

Nipomo moved into the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs with a 5-4 win at Kingsburg in the quarterfinals Thursday.

 Contributed

The No. 12 Nipomo girls tennis team moved into the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs with a second straight 5-4 win at a higher seed, this time at No. 4 Kingsburg in the quarterfinals Thursday.

The Titans won at No. 5 Coalinga Tuesday. Nipomo will play at No. 1 Kerman in one semifinal next Tuesday at a time TBA.

No. 10 Lompoc, having also won at two higher seeds, No. 7 Paso Robles Tuesday and No. 2 Fresno Christian Thursday, will play at 1 p.m. next Tuesday at No. 3 Dinuba in the other Division 3 semifinal.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you