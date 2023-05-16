Nipomo Track.jpeg

There were no individual or relay winners for the Nipomo girls at the CIF Central Section Division 3 Track and Field Meet at Nipomo High School Friday, but several Titans had top-five finishes that contributed heavily to the team's second-place total.

Templeton won the team championship with 118 points. Nipomo scored 52. The Titans won the Division 3 title last year.

This time, Nipomo's Lily Gash racked up three top-five finishes. Gash placed second in the 100 hurdles in a career-best 16.71 seconds. She also finished third at 48.49 in the 300 hurdles and was fourth in the pole vault. Gash cleared 12 feet even.

