SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — With non-conference play now wrapped up, the Cal Poly women’s basketball team will begin Big West Conference play this week on the road at Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton.
The Mustangs (1-8) will face the Beach on Thursday at 7 p.m. from the Walter Pyramid. They will then take on the Titans on Saturday at 2 p.m. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Links to those as well as live stats can be found on the schedule page.
Last season, Cal Poly finished sixth in the Big West standings during the regular season with an 8-8 record, its highest finish since the 2017-18 season when they were second with an 11-5 record.
The Mustangs are coming off a tough 66-64 overtime loss to California Baptist last week, a team that lost just one game last season. Senior forward Hannah Scanlan recorded her first double-double of the season, finishing with season-highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds. Graduate forward Kirsty Brown also finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, her second of the season.
In that game, Cal Poly trailed 55-53 with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when junior guard Maddie Willett was fouled and made two free throws to send it to overtime. In overtime, the Mustangs took a 64-62 lead with 50 seconds remaining. CBU tied it with a basket on their next possession. Following a turnover on Cal Poly’s next possession, the Lancers’ Ane Olaeta made both free throws after being fouled with four seconds left to seal the 66-64 win.
Scanlan has scored double digits in each of the last two games. She is now third on the team in scoring at 8.5 points per game and second in rebounding at 5.0 per game.
Junior guard Maddie Vick, who has scored double digits in five games, leads the Mustangs in scoring with 11.0 points per game and in assists with 3.7 per game. Willett is right behind her at 10.3 points per game and leads the team in made threes (11) and three point percentage (28.9).
With non-conference play now done for all Big West teams, the Mustangs rank fourth in the conference in defensive rebounds per game (28.11) and fifth in offensive rebounds per game (11.56).
Long Beach State finished non-conference play with the best record amongst the Big West at 7-1. They won their first seven games before losing to Oregon 68-59 in their last game on Dec. 11. A balanced team, they have four players who are averaging at least 10 points per game. As a team, the Beach leads the Big West in scoring defense, holding opponents to about 53 points per game so far. They also lead the Big West steals and turnover margin. Cal Poly won all three matchups last season against Long Beach State, including a 61-60 win in the quarterfinals of the Big West Tournament in which Maddie Willett hit the game-winning shot.
The Titans head into the week with a 5-5 record after non-conference play and have lost their last two games. They have three players averaging double figures, led by freshman guard Lily Wahinekapu’s 13.2 points per game. Wahinekapu is also second in the conference in assists at 4.6 per game. The Mustangs split the series last season with the Titans.
Brown Nearing Program Record: Kirsty Brown, a fifth-year player, needs to play in just 14 more games to become the Mustangs' program leader in career games played. The record is 124 and she currently sits at 111.
Returning Mustangs: The Mustangs return a total of eight players from last season. Those include junior guard Maddie Willett who started 23 of 24 games last year and was third on the team in scoring at 7.8 points per game and had seven games in which she scored double figures.
Graduate forward Kirsty Brown returns for her fifth season. Last year, she was fourth on the team in scoring 6.4 points per game, second in rebounding at 5.6 per game, and had three double-doubles.
Junior guard Maddie Vick played in all 24 games last season and came off the bench to lead the team in assists per game at 2.8. She also ranked third in the Big West in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.6.
New Stangs: Cal Poly will have plenty of youth on this year's team as they welcome six freshmen. The Mustangs also added two Division I transfers in redshirt freshman guard Sarah Dumitrescu from Ole Miss and junior forward Julia Nielacna from San Francisco.
At USF, Nielacna was second on the team in scoring as a freshman in 2019-20. Last year, she averaged 8.0 points per game while shooting 44-percent from the field and 35-percent from three.
As a freshman last season at Ole Miss, Dumitrescu averaged 4.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in six games before missing the rest of the season due to injury.
- Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly to Send Six Wrestlers to Inaugural Matmen Open
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A few days after announcement that the 58th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships hosted by Northwestern were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, a replacement tournament was created by Illinois Matmen.
The Matmen Open will be held on the same dates that were scheduled for the Midlands, Wednesday and Thursday, at the same venue as well, NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Cal Poly head coach Jon Sioredas, who originally was going to take 11 wrestlers to the Midlands, brought six of them to the Matmen Open. They are Antonio Lorenzo (125 pounds), Abe Hinrichsen (141), Brawley Lamer (157), Bernie Truax (184), Trent Tracy (197) and Samuel Aguilar (285).
More than 20 teams originally slated to compete in the Midlands have committed to the Matmen Open.
At this time, over twenty Division I institutions have committed to the competition to be held at The Now Arena.
"I’m thrilled to be able to set up a first-class event in a first-class facility to allow so many athletes and coaches to compete,’ said Tournament Producer Izzy Martinez. ‘Holiday season is wrestling season and, to be able to have such an excellent collection of talent in my home state, makes it even more dear to my heart. We’re excited about this event and doing even more like this in the Chicago area.’’
First session begins at 7 a.m. Pacific with quarterfinals and wrestlebacks set for 4 p.m. Semifinals, consolation matches and seventh-place matches will be contested Thursday at 8 a.m., with the finals for first, third and fifth place set for 4 p.m.
Fans will be allowed to attend and tickets will be available for purchase at the arena.
Illinois Matmen is a web site which provides premium coverage of wrestling in Illinois.
- Eric Burdick, Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications
McNulty, Anderson Named MPSF Athletes of the Week
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After each performing well at the Cal Baptist Mid-Season Invite last week, sophomore men’s swimmer Kieran McNulty and junior women’s swimmer Kaia Anderson have been named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Male and Female Athletes of the Week.
McNulty won the 500 free during the first day of the meet, blowing away the competition by winning nearly 14 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. On Saturday, he won the 400-yard IM, 200 freestyle, and the 1,650 free.
He won the 1,650 free with a time of 15:11.99, the second-fastest time in school history, the second-fastest time in the MPSF this season, and ranks 43rd in the NCAA this year. It was also the fastest time in Lancer Aquatic Center history.
McNulty helped lead the Cal Poly men’s team to a second-place finish in the meet. This is his third career weekly MPSF award.
Anderson had two top-five finishes in the meet to help the Mustang women’s team finish fourth out of eight teams.
She placed third in the 1,650 free with a time of 17:16.23 and fifth in the 400 IM with a time of 4:32.09.
This is Anderson’s first career weekly MPSF award.
Both the Cal Poly men’s and women’s teams will be off until Jan. 8 when they host CSU Bakersfield for a dual meet at Anderson Aquatic Center in the final home meet of the year.
- Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications