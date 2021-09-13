SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Coming off a Big West regular season championship last spring, the Cal Poly men’s tennis team will begin its journey of the 2021-22 season with the start of its fall tournament schedule this week.
The Mustangs will divide its team to play two separate tournaments this week. Some of the team will head to San Francisco for the Battle of the Bay Tournament which will go from Thursday through Sunday. The others will go to Las Vegas for the Easley Memorial Tournament which runs Friday through Sunday.
Despite losing four players from last year’s team, all of which were All-Conference performers, Cal Poly returns plenty of talent this year and has added some new pieces.
Noah Berry returns for his sophomore season coming off being named the Big West Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Conference. Also returning are Joe Leather and Gary Vardanyan, both of whom earned All-Conference honors last year.
The Mustangs welcome three newcomers to this year’s team. Those include Hendrik Inno, a grad transfer from Belmont who was a two-time OVC Player of the Year winner, Colter Smith, a transfer from USC, and Bastiaan Weststrate, a freshman from The Netherlands.
Following this week, Cal Poly will play three more weekends of tournaments. They will participate in the UCSB Classic Oct. 8-10, the ITA Southwest Regional Oct. 21-24, and the Pacific Tiger Invitational as well as the Kramer Club Invitational Nov. 5-7.