The Mark Grosz Memorial Scholarship, announced this week prior to Cal Poly's home football opener Saturday against San Diego, has been established to annually honor a Cal Poly football student-athlete who needs financial assistance to pursue his goals.

Each year, a Cal Poly football student-athlete will be chosen by the coaches to receive the scholarship. It will be awarded to a player in good academic standing, of high moral character, demonstrated commitment, and in financial need. An initial gift in the amount of $1,000 has been donated by Mia Grosz, Mark's wife, and Jaden Grosz, Mark's son, to be awarded during the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.

Mark Grosz was a lively, caring, authentic, and humble person who radiated optimism and encouraged perseverance. He was well known for his positivity and ability to foster connectedness. On April 18, 2021, Mark passed away after a short battle with COVID-19. Mark’s legacy lives on through his family, friends, and the vast community he created.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you