Albion SC, a local youth soccer club managed by Uli Alvarez, is set to play in the semifinals at a major regional tournament this weekend.
Albion is playing in the USYS Far West Presidents Cup in Phoenix. On Wednesday, Albion started tournament play with a 10-1 win over AYSO United from Arizona. They then played to a 2-2 draw with Idaho Surf Magic Valley on Thursday.
On Friday night, they were scheduled to play Utah Valley United, the team that won its first game 1-0 and its second game 2-0. Win or lose, Albion, a U19 team made up of girls players from the Central Coast and Kern County, had already qualified for a spot in the semifinals.
The time of their Saturday semifinal game and their opponent was to be determined by Friday night’s results.
Alvarez is the team's head coach. He's also the head varsity coach at Santa Maria High and has led the Saints to back-to-back CIF title games and a CIF championship win in 2021. Marcos Abundiz is the team's assistant coach.
The team has players from all over the Central Coast, including Annette Vargas and Alexis Acosta from Nipomo, Natalie Lima from St. Joseph, Emily Orozco of Righetti, Emily Graciliano (Nipomo/Hancock), and, from Santa Maria High, Alyssa Valenzuela, Lizbeth Velazquez, Yvette Abundiz, Citlali Reyes, Anahy Guerrero and Jacqueline Guerrero.
The team's players from Kern County are Sydney Carreri (Bakerfield Christian), Alyssa Sanchez (Bakersfield), Alison Barrera (Highland) Tara Miller (Garces), Heaven Ratliff (North Bakersfield) and Jennifer Vera (Taft College).