The Lompoc Little League 10-year-olds rallied to beat Orcutt National Wednesday night to claim the District 65 championship.
Orcutt National went up 5-0 with five runs in the bottom of the second inning, but Lompoc steadied the ship, scoring twice in the third, six times in the fifth and four times in the sixth to beat Orcutt National 12-10.
Lompoc completed a perfect run through the District 65 tournament held at Nipomo Little League.
Orcutt National was up 5-2 when it extended its lead to 7-2 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. But Lompoc went up 8-7 with six runs in the fifth. Orcutt National regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 9-8 lead into the final inning.
But Lompoc scored four times in the top of the sixth to go up 12-9. ONLL then scored once in the bottom of the sixth.
Dylan Winn pitched a crucial inning in relief before Brady Jones pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out four. Carter Cordova pitched the first 3 1/3 innings and struck out four.
Cordova went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Jones had an RBI and scored a run. Cam Aguilar had a hit, a run and an RBI for Lompoc. Brady Morgan also had a hit, a run and an RBI. Blaine Mabery went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.
Landon Smith drove in two runs for Orcutt National and Colten Machgan went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs. Ethan Anaya scored twice. Jaxson Austin threw 3 2/3 innings for ONLL and struck out four.
Lompoc's Mabery tied the score at 9-9 with a single that scored Joshua Robertson. Aguilar singled home Landon Greene for the go-ahead run. Mabery stole home to put Lompoc up 11-9 and Jones hit a ground ball that resulted in an error to score Cordova for Lompoc's final run.
Jones then pitched around two walks and a hit batter, striking out three batters in the sixth to end the game with the bases loaded.
Each team finished with 10 hits on the day. Lompoc committed five errors and Orcutt National committed three.
Lompoc's manager is Andy Cordova Jr. The assistant coaches are JD Aguilar, Andrew Jones and Jesus Dealba.
The team features Aguilar, Jones, Vito Pascua, Cordova, Anthony Dealba, Landon Greene, Adiran Hernandez, Blaine Mabery, Brady Morgan, Dylan Winn, Alex Correa, Robertson and Brayden Ruiz.
Lompoc started the tournament on June 25 with a 14-3 win over Orcutt American, then beat Orcutt National 6-3 on June 26. Lompoc beat Santa Maria Westside 12-3 to advance to the championship round.