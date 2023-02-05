Admission for this event is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 17 and free for children 5 and under.
According to the Dana Adobe website, Beckwourth was a "trapper, explorer, Indian war-chief, Army scout, barkeep, trader, horse-thief, gold miner, mounted courier, gambler, trailblazer and a husband to many wives — mountain man James Pierson Beckwourth’s resume spans early California frontier history from its dawn to its conclusion."
This Sunday Speaker event will take place on at 1 p.m. at the DANA Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen Ave. in Nipomo.
For more information on this event, contact Lexi Carreno at 805-929-5679 or emai Lexi@danaadobe.org. Learn more about the DANA Cultural Center, and see more upcoming events on their website www.danaadobe.org.
The Center is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Adobe tours are by appointment or on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213