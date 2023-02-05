The Dana Adobe is the oldest home in San Luis Obispo County and a registered historical site. This video follows the beginnings of the Adobe from its inception over 200 years ago by Captain William Dana to present day. Explore the rich history of this California landmark, as narrated by actress and producer Virginia Madsen.

Join DANA Adobe & Cultural Center for its monthly Sunday Speaker event on Feb. 19, where the center will be hosting local DANA docent Helen Daurio- Dubois. Dubois will be presenting on Jim Beckwourth, a "Legend of the American West."

Admission for this event is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 17 and free for children 5 and under. 

According to the Dana Adobe website, Beckwourth was a "trapper, explorer, Indian war-chief, Army scout, barkeep, trader, horse-thief, gold miner, mounted courier, gambler, trailblazer and a husband to many wives — mountain man James Pierson Beckwourth’s resume spans early California frontier history from its dawn to its conclusion."

Copy of Legend of the American West - 1

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

