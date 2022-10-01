093022 NHS VBALL 01.jpeg
Buy Now

Pictured, from left, is Nipomo outside hitter Honnalee Kennedy, libero Morgan Doss and middle Karina Logue. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Nipomo girls volleyball team had hit a rough patch in its 2022 season.

The defending Ocean League champions had lost four straight and dropped to 5-8 after San Luis Obispo swept the Titans in three games in a non-league match at San Luis Obispo Sept. 1.

At that point, "We weren't too worried," said senior Nipomo middle Karina Logue, who is Titans coach Rocky Logue's daughter. "We played a tough pre-season schedule last year, too."

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you