Defense attorneys will ask a judge to move the trial for the father and son defendants accused in the death and disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart to a venue outside of San Luis Obispo County.
During a pretrial conference hearing Wednesday, San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen confirmed that defense attorney Bob Sanger will file a motion for a change of venue on March 9, to be followed by a hearing on the matter at 8:30 a.m. March 30.
A change of venue may be granted if a judge believes a defendant cannot receive a fair trial in a given county, although Sanger did not suggest another county specifically. The trial is currently set to begin April 25.
Sanger explained that in previous discussions, the defense, Van Rooyen and the prosecution believed it would be best to make a decision on the issue of a venue sooner rather than later, which is why he intends to file in March.
"We had discussed that because of the logistics involved in this case, if a change of venue is granted, that it would be the preference of the court and both counsels to do it earlier," Sanger said.
Van Rooyen agreed, noting that both the defense and prosecution will need time to prepare based on the decided location.
"I think it's in everybody's best interest to have that decision made so that everybody can plan for what happens next, and there will be a fair amount of planning that needs to occur, whatever happens on that motion," Van Rooyen said.
Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle also requested that another pretrial conference be scheduled for sometime in March in case any additional issues come up. Van Rooyen granted the request, scheduling the hearing for 8:30 a.m. March 16 over Zoom.
A trial readiness conference is also scheduled for April 6.
Paul Flores, who remains in custody, was present at the in-person hearing in the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse. Ruben Flores, who was released on bail in April 2021, was not present but represented by his attorney Harold Messick.
Smart was a 19-year-old freshman at Cal Poly when she went missing on May 25, 1996. Her body has never been found and she was declared legally dead in 2022.
Paul Flores, 45, of San Pedro is charged with the first-degree murder of Smart while his father Ruben Flores, 80, of Arroyo Grande, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact and is accused of burying her body underneath the deck of his residence in the 700 block of White Court. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.
Smart was last seen with Paul Flores close to her dorm near the intersection of Perimeter Road and Grande Avenue at about 2 a.m. after walking back from an off-campus party, according to Cheryl Manzer, a former student who last saw them together as she walked to her dorm.
Earlier this month, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy denied a motion filed by Sanger to dismiss the murder charges against Paul and Ruben Flores.