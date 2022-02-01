OXNARD, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College women's basketball program fended off a late comeback attempt from Oxnard College on Wednesday afternoon en route to a 58-49 victory.
The Bulldogs (11-9, 3-2 WSC) finished the night with a 40 perfect effort from the floor and held a hefty +17 advantage on the boards. Coach Nerelli's squad also forced 13 turnovers and limited the Condors (5-11, 0-6 WSC) to a 10 percent shooting percentage from distance.
Jayci Bayne led all scorers in the game with a 25 point showing after going 8-of-11 from the field, including a trio of three-pointers, and producing a 6-for-7 finish at the charity stripe. She also added seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Kayla Taylor registered her seventh double-double performance of the season after an 18-point, 11-rebound performance while Carlissa Solorio posted a career-high of 16 rebounds to go along with nine points.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return home on Wednesday, February 2nd, to host Ventura College. Tip-off for the event is set for 6 PM inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. Fans are permitted to attend with proof of vaccination or proof of a recent (within three days of the event) negative COVID test and can purchase tickets on the Allan Hancock College Athletics website.