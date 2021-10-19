Hancock basketball 03

Fans will be back for indoor sporting events at Hancock College next month.

The school announced its athletics spectator policy that will allow fans indoors for the upcoming basketball season on Tuesday.

All fans 12 and older attending events inside Joe White Memorial Gymnasium will be required to provide either proof of vaccination or verification of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Both digital and physical records will be accepted. Records will need to be shown upon arrival prior to gaining entry into the facility.

Spectators will also be required to wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status, while in the facility except when actively eating or drinking. Fans are also encouraged to socially distance where and when possible.

Tickets will be available for purchase throughout the season at athletics.hancockcollege.edu/ticketing. Season tickets for basketball will be available for purchase through Dec. 2 and single-game tickets will be available seven days prior to each home event. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to ensure that capacity limits for the venue have not been met prior to arrival. If the game is not sold out, walk-up tickets can be purchased at the ticketing area.

The school said various forms of vaccine verification will be accepted, such as a COVID-19 vaccination record card which includes the name of the person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided and dates doses administered; or a photo of a vaccination card, documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider or a State of California Digital COVID-19 vaccine record that includes a QR code, name, date of birth, vaccine dates and vaccine type . The digital COVID-19 vaccine record be found https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/

Accompanying proof of identification in the form of a driver's license or other document that visibly identifies the person on the test result is required for ages 18 and above.

For the purposes of this guidance, people are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 two weeks or more after they have received the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or other vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization), or two weeks or more after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson).

Acceptable forms of proof of a negative COVID-19 test result includes a printed document from the test provider or laboratory or an electronic test result displayed on a phone or other device from the test provider or laboratory.

The information must include four items: person's name, date of test performed, type of test performed and negative test result. Accompanying proof of identification in the form of a driver's license or other document that visibly identifies the person on the test result is required for ages 18 and above.

'Home tests' are not acceptable as proof of a negative COVID test.

High school, Girls golf

Channel League Finals at Alisal

The Channel League girls played at Alisal Ranch on Tuesday and Dos Pueblos' Sagarika  Manian earned league MVP honors.

Victoria Chen, of Dos Pueblos, was the day's medalist and hit a hole in one and hole No. 9 at Alisal.

Chen earned First Team All-League honors along with Chelsi Ramirez (Dos Pueblos), Halee Sager (Lompoc), Mackenzie Phelan (Santa Ynez) and Camille Robinson (Dos Pueblos).

The Second Team All-League players are Emily Ruiz (Santa Ynez), Addison West (Santa Ynez), Riley O'Brien (San Marcos), Ella Arce (Santa Barbara), Kenslee Martin (Cabrillo), Fia Torrey (San Marcos) and Alison Swanitz (Santa Ynez).

