The Titans' first goal was scored by Ximena Hinojosa-Perez at the 21st-minute mark on an assist from Iliana Murguia. The second goal was scored by Iliana Murguia at the 25th minute off a header from the corner kick from Annette Vargas.
The third goal was scored by Emely Graciliano in the 31st minute on an assist from Julissa Diaz and the fourth goal scored by Ximena Hinojosa-Perez at the 6:25 minute mark on an assist from Vargas.
Santa Maria's girls finished second in league at 9-2-1 in league. The Saints beat Morro Bay 3-1 on the road Thursday night and will enter the CIF Central Section playoffs as one of the top teams in Division 5.
Nipomo is in Division 3 and will still likely receive a favorable seed. The CIF Central Section playoffs are slated to start on May 18.
Nipomo beat Santa Maria 1-0 on Tuesday evening to seize control of the league title chase. The Titans are the only team to beat Santa Maria this year, also scoring a 4-2 victory over Santa Maria.
For Santa Maria Thursday night, Lizbeth Velasquez, Danelia Padron and Yvette Abundiz scored goals against Morro Bay. Mia Santana, Paola Diaz and Abundiz had assists.
