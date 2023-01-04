After winning the Tulare Mid-Winter Classic for the second consecutive year last week, the Nipomo girls basketball team kept its momentum going Tuesday night in its Mountain League opener.
Kayden Sanders sank nine of her 10 free throws en route to scoring a game-high 15 points, Makennah Simonson had 12 and sparked a Nipomo defense that never let Righetti get into a rhythm on offense, and the Titans beat the Warriors 63-49 on Hubbell Court at Nipomo.
The Titans moved to 12-1, 1-0. The Warriors, 7-6, 0-1, lost their fourth straight.
Both teams fouled plenty, and both teams took plenty of foul shots. Nipomo sank 22 of its 34 foul shots. Righetti went 17-for-27 on free throws. Sanders, with her 90 percent marksmanship on foul shots, helped boost Nipomo to the win.
"Free throw shooting is something we practice a lot," Sanders said. She made sure Tuesday night that all that work paid off.
Makiah Cutliff led Righetti with 13 points. She made six of her seven foul shots.
Righetti took a quick 5-0 lead, but Nipomo ran off seven straight points. Simonson put the Titans ahead for good, 11-10, when she buried the second of two free throws at the 1:12 mark of the first quarter.
The Warriors put their size advantage to good use early, but then Simonson consistently either stole the ball from a Righetti ball-handler or intercepted a Righetti pass. Simonson made four steals in the first quarter alone, and then her thefts continued.
"Righetti is very physical," said Simonson. "Their physicality is one of the toughest things about playing Righetti, for sure."
Neither team shot particularly well, but the Titans made enough shots at key times to keep the Warriors at arm's length. Sanders made two 3's in the first half as Nipomo built a 37-22 halftime lead, and Myley Doss buried a 3-pointer and then a long two-point shot as the Warriors were starting to make a move late in the third quarter.
"That 3 was the first one Myley's made all year," said Simonson.
"When someone makes a 3-point shot, that changes the whole momentum," said Sanders.
Righetti never got closer than the 14-point margin in the second half.
Nipomo will play a league game at Cabrillo Friday night at 6:30 p.m., and Righetti will play a league game at Arroyo Grande at the same time.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.