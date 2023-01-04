After winning the Tulare Mid-Winter Classic for the second consecutive year last week, the Nipomo girls basketball team kept its momentum going Tuesday night in its Mountain League opener.

Kayden Sanders sank nine of her 10 free throws en route to scoring a game-high 15 points, Makennah Simonson had 12 and sparked a Nipomo defense that never let Righetti get into a rhythm on offense, and the Titans beat the Warriors 63-49 on Hubbell Court at Nipomo.

The Titans moved to 12-1, 1-0. The Warriors, 7-6, 0-1, lost their fourth straight.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

