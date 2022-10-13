When he was asked what his favorite part about playing football is, Nipomo senior Gabe Evans was succinct.

"I love hitting people," the running back-linebacker said.

Evans did plenty of that in a recent Mountain League game. The Titans lost 30-21 to Santa Ynez at home to drop to 0-7, 0-4, but Evans literally made his impact felt.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

