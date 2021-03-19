At long last, football returned to the Central Coast.

Friday night's slate of high school football games ended a nearly 500-day drought caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed the fall 2020 schedule all the way to the spring of this year.

Though the games brought some much-needed normalcy, it was still an odd sight.

The California Department of Public Health ruled this week that only one immediate family member per player was allowed to observe the games. The state did flip its stance on cheerleaders Friday morning and some districts interpreted the state's guidance to allow more family members to attend games.

California's health department had ruled that cheerleaders and bandmembers would be barred from attending games, but released guidance Friday undoing that decision.

Still, the protocols resulted in subdued scenes at football stadiums.

At Huyck Stadium, the Braves hosted Santa Ynez in a Channel League game, with multiple family members per player in attendance and some cheerleaders.

Lompoc built up an 18-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 24-7 win. Cavin Ross threw touchdown passes to Cailin Daniels and Deville Dickerson in the first half.

St. Joseph had a long trip to Paso Robles and come home victorious after thrashing the Bearcats 44-0. Brett Burress had three touchdown runs in that game, Anthony Reynoso, who's recovered from a broken leg, also had a five-yard touchdown run. UTEP signee Tyler Williams caught a touchdown pass from Mark Crisp and UC Davis signee Darien Langley also had a rushing touchdown.

Santa Maria traveled to Morro Bay and won 21-7.

A big theme of the night: Teams are lacking in the special teams department. Lompoc missed all four PATs. Arroyo Grande had no kicking game vs. Atascadero, though St. Joseph's Brock Marcois seems to be in solid form, botting a field goal and hitting on most of his PATs.

There were also no concessions or much of the extra pageantry that usually accompanies high school football.

The high school football season would've normally kicked off last August, but the coronavirus pandemic, which first impacted sports in March of 2020, pushed the season back twice.

Earlier this year, there was more doubt than certainty there would even be a season. But the health conditions improved rapidly in January and February, paving the way for outdoor sports in the state. The conditions are improving in such a way that indoor high school sports aren't far off either.

Before Friday night's games, the most recent high school game in the area was a CIF title game played on Nov. 30, 2019 in Santa Barbara, 475 days ago.

The delay has resulted in football in the spring. Teams have had about three weeks to prepare for these games. Players and coaches in Santa Barbara County underwent COVID-19 testing this week, though SLO County schools do not have to test.

Testing led to cancelations, with Righetti's and Pioneer Valley's football teams in quarantine due to positive tests. Cabrillo's football team pulled out of Friday's game against Dos Pueblos because coach Andy Guyader and athletic director Gary West felt the team wasn't physically ready. Late Thursday, the San Marcos-Santa Barbara game was called off due to positive cases at San Marcos.

There were no games played in the Santa Maria Valley.

Still, most area teams are hoping to play five or six games this spring in a season that could last till May 1. Some kids are playing for the high school football team on Fridays and the baseball team on Saturdays.

Welcome to 2021.