The Santa Maria Saints battled to their final play but, in the end, the Mission Prep Royals had too much firepower on their way to a 28-7 Ocean League victory Friday on Homecoming night at Santa Maria’s Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.
The Royals (6-0, 2-0 Ocean League) pounded out 298 yards rushing and another 63 through the air to dominate time of possession.
The Saints (2-5, 0-2 Ocean) were held to 176 total yards; 129 rushing and 47 passing.
“Our record doesn’t reflect how good we are right now, '' said Santa Maria’s first-year head coach Albert Mendoza. “Our boys consistently battle throughout. Everyone is trying hard, working hard. We’ve just got to get back to the grind and keep working until things begin to break our way.”
Both teams changed quarterbacks in the second half.
Colby White started for the Royals. After throwing an interception and three incompletions, White found his rhythm, completing his final three passes for 10, 28 and 27 yards, the final a strike to Mario Luera to make the score 21-0 shortly before halftime.
Aiden Dahlen took over for the Royals in the second half, attempting just one pass that fell incomplete.
“We made a conscious decision to give every player the opportunity to compete,” said Mission Prep head coach David Schuster. “We had so many players step up tonight it’s hard to single anyone out, but George Kardashian had two key scores, Isaac Townsend played a big role, David Andrade had a couple big catches. Everyone contributed.”
Kardashian led the Royals’ rushers, getting only two carries but they were good for 45 yards and a 27-yard touchdown run.
Jack Susank and Andrew Abbate each gained 57 yards on the ground.
Joseph Galindo started as the Saints’ quarterback. Galindo gained 36 yards on 12 running plays and completed 1 of 3 passes for five yards.
Josue Elena ran the offense in the second half, losing three yards on four rushing attempts, scoring Santa Maria’s lone touchdown, while throwing for 42 yards on 5 for 14 passing with one interception on the Saints’ final offensive play of the game.
Alejandro Castillo gained 66 yards rushing on nine carries to lead Santa Maria.
Mission Prep began the game with a strong drive that got deep into Santa Maria territory.
On the 10th play of the drive, at the Saints’ 19-yard line, Santa Maria’s Nick Martinez came up with a huge defensive play, intercepting White’s second pass attempt.
The Saints then began their own march downfield, but the drive stalled after 11 plays when Santa Maria couldn’t convert on a fourth-down play at Mission Preps 46.
Mission Prep next went strictly to the run and on the fifth play of the drive, Kardashian took a pitch, got to the edge and ran for a 45-yard touchdown with 1:16 left in the first quarter.
The next time the Royals got the ball, Kardashian did it again, this time breaking through the middle for a 27-yard TD run with 7:45 left in the second quarter to give the Royals a 14-0 lead.
Both teams traded punts until Mission Prep took over at their own 45 with 2:45 left in the half.
Two plays, two big passes and the Royals had a 21-0 lead.
White hit David Andrade for 28 yards, then launched a 27-yard touchdown pass to Luera with 2:06 left until the halftime homecoming ceremony.
Dahlen closed out the Royals scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run with 6:53 left in the third quarter.
Santa Maria recovered a Mission Prep fumble on the final play of the third quarter, getting excellent field position at the Mission Prep 18.
Four plays later, Elena scored on a 5-yard run.
The Homecoming celebration kicked off at halftime when Maggie Perez Vargas was named Homecoming queen and Adrian Barajas was named Homecoming king.
Mission Prep continues Ocean League play next Friday night at Morro Bay.
Santa Maria heads to Atascadero next Friday for their next Ocean League matchup.
Photos: Santa Maria hosts Mission Prep on Homecoming
100821 SMHS King and Queen (1).JPG
Updated
35 min ago
Adrian Barajas and Maggie Perez Vargas were named Santa Maria High's Homecoming king and queen Friday.
Elliott Stern, Contributor
101821 SM Nick Martinez interception.JPG
Updated
35 min ago
Santa Maria's Nick Martinez intercepts a Colby White pass during Friday's game against Mission Prep. The Royals beat the Saints 28-7, improving to 6-0 on the season.
Elliott Stern, Contributor
100821 SMHS Galindo run.jpg
16 min ago
Santa Maria's Joseph Galindo runs with the ball during Friday's game against Mission Prep.
Elliott Stern, Contributor
100821 SMHS Placencia run.jpg
16 min ago
Santa Maria's David Placencia carries the ball during Friday's game against Mission Prep.
Elliott Stern, Contributor
Photos: Arroyo Grande hosts St. Joseph
100921 SJHS AGHS 01.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
St. Joseph's Gage Mussel celebrates after recovering a fumble during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 02.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
St. Joseph's Malakai Langley runs during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21 as Langley scored two touchdowns in the first half.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 03.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
Arroyo Grande's Kaden Tynes carries the ball during Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 04.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
St. Joseph's Anthony Moreno lunges to tackle Arroyo Grande quarterback Max Perrett (10) during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 05.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
St. Joseph's Malakai Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 06.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
Arroyo Grande's Max Wulff runs with the ball during Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 07.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
St. Joseph's Carter Vargas runs during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21 as Vargas scored two first-half touchdowns.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 08.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
St. Joseph's Malakai Langley celebrates his 80-yard touchdown run with teammate Joaquin Cuevas during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 09.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga returns a kick during Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 10.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
St. Joseph's Malakai Langley looks for a running lane during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 12.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
St. Joseph's Erwin Taomi throws a block during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 13.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
100921 SJHS AGHS 14.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
St. Joseph's Aaron Guggia and Erwin Taomi occupy some space during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 15.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
St. Joseph's Travis Royal (10) reacts after gathering his second interception during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 16.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp hands the ball off during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 17.JPG
Updated
23 min ago
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp leads the huddle during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 18.JPG
Updated
22 min ago
Arroyo Grande's Damian Santos runs with the ball as St. Joseph's Malakai Langley goes in for the tackle during Friday's game.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 19.JPG
Updated
22 min ago
St. Joseph's Makai Sat and Carter Vargas during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 20.JPG
Updated
20 min ago
St. Joseph's Carter Vargas and Makai Sat during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 21.JPG
Updated
20 min ago
St. Joseph's Erick Santillan during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 22.JPG
Updated
20 min ago
St. Joseph's Anthony Moreno during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 23.JPG
Updated
20 min ago
Arroyo Grande's Max Wulff carries the United States flag onto the field ahead of Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 24.JPG
Updated
19 min ago
Arroyo Grande's student section's them was a white out during Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 25.JPG
Updated
19 min ago
Arroyo Grande's student section during Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 26.JPG
Updated
19 min ago
Arroyo Grande's marching band during Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 27.JPG
Updated
13 min ago
Arroyo Grande's Tristan Moser ahead of Friday's game against St. Joseph.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 28.JPG
Updated
13 min ago
St. Joseph's and Arroyo Grande's captains before Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff
100921 SJHS AGHS 29.JPG
Updated
13 min ago
St. Joseph's captains during the coin toss ahead of Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Knights won 39-21.
Joe Bailey, Staff