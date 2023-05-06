050523 PVHS Softball
Pioneer Valley's Jaylynn Dolores, left, and Ciena Acosta helped the Panthers to a 2-1 win over Nipomo on Friday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Pioneer Valley's Jaylynn Dolores put her bunt in the perfect place.

"Past the pitcher and up the first base line," Dolores said after her squeeze bunt scored Mackenzie Ramirez with the winning run in the top of the fifth inning as the Panthers nipped second-place Nipomo 2-1 at Nipomo on the Titans' Senior Day Friday and clinched at least a tie for the Ocean League championship.

Ramirez led off the fifth with a fly ball triple off Nipomo right-hander Kate Barnett that landed inches inside the right field foul line. One out later, Dolores knocked her bunt past Barnett and near the first base bag. The only play Nipomo first baseman C.J. Arias had was to tag out Dolores, and Ramirez scored easily.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

