Orcutt National beat Nipomo in the final game of the elimination bracket at the District 65 Tournament Friday night.
Orcutt National's 21-2 win in four innings sets up Saturday morning's championship against Santa Maria Northside.
Northside is undefeated at the tournament, highlighted by Thursday's 3-2 win over Orcutt National.
ONLL will have to beat Northside Saturday morning to force a final winner-take-all game Sunday morning. Saturday's game is set for 10 a.m. at Orcutt National's home site, near May Grisham Park off Rice Ranch Road in Orcutt.
In Friday's win over Nipomo, Orcutt National pounded out 12 hits as they scored 11 times in the first inning.
Nipomo committed nine errors and had one hit.
Orcutt leadoff batter Raymond Cordova walked three times and scored four runs. Graysen Cole went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs from the No. 2 spot in the lineup.
Zander Andersen had a double and two RBIs with a run. Johnny Chavez had two RBIs and a run and Donovan Dominguez had two runs and an RBI. Sam Grupe had a hit, a run and an RBI in two at-bats. Eli Hendricks had a big day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with three runs and four RBIs, including a home run.
Charlie Campa added two hits and two runs and Sam Bormes had three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Niko Verduzco scored three runs.
Cordova threw two innings and allowed one hit, striking out two. Grupe threw the third inning and struck out two without allowing a hit.
For Nipomo, Zeppelin Galindo had an RBI. Kai Simonson had a hit and a run.
Orcutt National beat Coast 13-0 on June 18 to start District 65 play. They then beat Nipomo 18-0 on June 19, followed by a 7-0 win over Westside on June 21. But Northside scored a 3-2 win on Thursday, behind EJ Resendez's dominant game on the mound. He struck out 10 and David Cortez struck out the side in the sixth.
Northside has pitching depth. Northside has allowed just three runs in three games. They beat Lompoc 14-1 on June 18, then beat Atascadero 16-0 before Thursday's win.
Adrian Rice, Israel Rocha, Tyson Neal and Peter Rodriguez are among those ready and available to throw for Northside this weekend.
The winner of the District 65 Tournament advances to the Section 1 Tournament that will be hosted by Division 13 in Thousand Oaks, July 17-21.
Orcutt National beat Orcutt American 9-6 on Friday to win the District 65 TOS Tournament.
Jayson Curiel had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for ONLL. Dion Stevenson added two more hits, two more RBIs and a pair of runs.
Jackson Smith had two RBIs, a run and a hit. Stevenson had a double and Smith had a triple.
Samuel Padilla threw 4 2/3 innings, striking out five. Curiel closed out the game over the final 1 1/3 innings.
Photos: Northside pummels Atascadero in District 65 win
Santa Maria Northside's Adrian Rice (center in black helmet) is greeted by his team following his home run during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Atascadero. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside's Derek Dahl slides safely into home as Atascadero pitcher Jackson Litten attempts to tag him out. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0 in Monday's District 65 All-Star game.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Maria Northside pitcher Adrian Rice hurls the ball towards the plate during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Atascadero.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Atascadero pitcher Jackson Litten hurls the ball towards the batter during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Maria Northside second baseman Israel Rocha makes the play at first during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Atascadero. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 16-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside's Lucas Rodriguez celebrates his three-run homer during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Atascadero. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 16-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside's Tyson Neal takes a lead off first during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Atascadero. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside's EJ Resendez makes the play at first during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Atascadero. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside catcher David Cortez checks the runner at first during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Atascadero. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Atascadero short stop Wyatt Azelton makes the play at first during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0.
Atascadero's Jack Dubral grounds the ball to second during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside All-Star David Cortez rounds third following his solo home run against the Atascadero All-Stars. Northside beat Atascadero 15-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Atascadero's Jackson Litten watches the catcher during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside's David Mata sprints towards first base during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Atascadero. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside's Angel Valdez smacks one for a single during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Atascadero. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Atascadero shortstop Aksel Leschinsky attempts a play at home during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside's Israel Rocha takes a break during a timeout during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Atascadero. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside's Peter Rodriguez waits for his pitch during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Atascadero. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Atascadero relief pitcher Dillion Philbin throws towards the plate during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside relief pitcher Peter Rodriguez hurls the ball towards the plate during Monday's District 65 All-Star game against Atascadero. Santa Maria beat Atascadero 15-0.
David DuBransky Contributor
Photos: Northside and Orcutt National clash at District 65
The Santa Maria Northside team huddles before hitting the field during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Orcutt National.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside runner EJ Resendez slides safely into home as Orcutt National catcher Heath Baker scrambles for the ball. The two teams faced off Thursday evening during the District 65 All-Star Tournament in Orcutt, with Northside winning 3-2.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Maria Northside pitcher EJ Resendez hurls one towards the plate during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Orcutt National. Resendez had 10 strikeouts in five innings in the 3-2 win over Orcutt National.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt National pitcher Donovan Dominguez hurls one towards the plate during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Maria Northside second baseman Tyson Neal watches the pitch during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Orcutt National.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Orcutt National shortstop Eli Hendricks makes the play at first during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Maria Northside catcher David Cortez looks to his coach for the pitch sign during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Orcutt National.
David DuBransky Contributor
Orcutt National catcher Heath Baker throws the ball back to the pitcher during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside batter Derek Dahl steps up to the plate during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Orcutt National.
David DuBransky Contributor
Orcutt National batter Greyson Cole waits for the pitch during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside. Cole and Orcutt National will play Northside again with the district title up for grabs.
David DuBransky Contributor
Orcutt National batter Xavier Horta takes a huge swing during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside.
David DuBransky Contributor
Orcutt National relief pitcher Xavier Horta hurls the ball towards the plate during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside.
David DuBransky Contributor
Orcutt National first baseman Zander Andersen makes the play at first during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside.
David DuBransky Contributor
Orcutt National second baseman Niko Verduzco keeps an eye on the batter during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside batter Angel Valdez steps up to the plate during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Orcutt National.
David DuBransky Contributor
Orcutt National relief pitcher Greyson Cole hurls the ball towards the plate during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside batter David Cortez confers with coach Andres Rodriguez during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Orcutt National.
David DuBransky Contributor
Orcutt National batter NIko Verduzco races to first during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria Northside batter Eloy Enriquez waits for his pitch during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Orcutt National.
David DuBransky Contributor
Orcutt National relief pitcher Greyson Cole preps himself for the his next pitch during Thursday evening's District 65 All-Star game against Santa Maria Northside.
David DuBransky Contributor