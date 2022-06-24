The rematch is set.

Orcutt National beat Nipomo in the final game of the elimination bracket at the District 65 Tournament Friday night.

Orcutt National's 21-2 win in four innings sets up Saturday morning's championship against Santa Maria Northside. 

Northside is undefeated at the tournament, highlighted by Thursday's 3-2 win over Orcutt National. 

ONLL will have to beat Northside Saturday morning to force a final winner-take-all game Sunday morning. Saturday's game is set for 10 a.m. at Orcutt National's home site, near May Grisham Park off Rice Ranch Road in Orcutt. 

In Friday's win over Nipomo, Orcutt National pounded out 12 hits as they scored 11 times in the first inning. 

Nipomo committed nine errors and had one hit. 

Orcutt leadoff batter Raymond Cordova walked three times and scored four runs. Graysen Cole went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs from the No. 2 spot in the lineup. 

Zander Andersen had a double and two RBIs with a run. Johnny Chavez had two RBIs and a run and Donovan Dominguez had two runs and an RBI. Sam Grupe had a hit, a run and an RBI in two at-bats. Eli Hendricks had a big day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with three runs and four RBIs, including a home run. 

Charlie Campa added two hits and two runs and Sam Bormes had three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Niko Verduzco scored three runs. 

Cordova threw two innings and allowed one hit, striking out two. Grupe threw the third inning and struck out two without allowing a hit. 

For Nipomo, Zeppelin Galindo had an RBI. Kai Simonson had a hit and a run.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Orcutt National beat Coast 13-0 on June 18 to start District 65 play. They then beat Nipomo 18-0 on June 19, followed by a 7-0 win over Westside on June 21. But Northside scored a 3-2 win on Thursday, behind EJ Resendez's dominant game on the mound. He struck out 10 and David Cortez struck out the side in the sixth. 

Northside has pitching depth. Northside has allowed just three runs in three games. They beat Lompoc 14-1 on June 18, then beat Atascadero 16-0 before Thursday's win. 

Adrian Rice, Israel Rocha, Tyson Neal and Peter Rodriguez are among those ready and available to throw for Northside this weekend.

The winner of the District 65 Tournament advances to the Section 1 Tournament that will be hosted by Division 13 in Thousand Oaks, July 17-21.

TOS Tournament

Orcutt National beat Orcutt American 9-6 on Friday to win the District 65 TOS Tournament. 

Jayson Curiel had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for ONLL. Dion Stevenson added two more hits, two more RBIs and a pair of runs. 

Jackson Smith had two RBIs, a run and a hit. Stevenson had a double and Smith had a triple. 

Samuel Padilla threw 4 2/3 innings, striking out five. Curiel closed out the game over the final 1 1/3 innings. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you