Two new babies came into the world at Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals in the early hours of 2022, with staff organizing a special welcome for the tiny tots and their families.
At 12:39 a.m. on New Year's Day, Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria welcomed baby boy Mateo Bolanos to parents Maria Cortes Vargas and Martin Bolanos, weighing 5 pounds and 3 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long.
"We are very happy and grateful that everything turned out well and that the baby is healthy," Maria said of their infant, who also has an 8-year-old brother.
Later that morning, French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo welcomed baby boy Carson Plescia at 4:04 a.m. to Michela and Scott Plescia with a weight of 7 pounds, 7 ounces and length of 21.5 inches.
“The staff at French Hospital did such a wonderful job helping us ring in the new year with our first child,” Michela said. “The doctors and nurses went above and beyond, and our family is forever thankful for the help they provided in delivering our son.”
Nurses at both hospitals provided each family with gift baskets filled with baby essentials and goodies to celebrate their New Year's arrival.
Both sets of mothers and babies were healthy and recovering in each of the hospitals as of Saturday, according to hospital spokeswoman Sara San Juan.