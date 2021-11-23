The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will offer free COVID-19 rapid testing Wednesday at pop-up sites in Atascadero and Grover Beach for residents to utilize prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Testing will be offered from 8 to 11 a.m. at Atascadero Lake Park, 9305 Pismo Ave., and from 1 to 4 p.m. at 16th Street Park in Grover Beach, according to County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman.
Each pop-up site will offer 250 rapid tests to residents age 2 and up. Consent from a guardian is required for residents under age 18 to be tested.
Rapid test results will be available within 15 to 20 minutes, according to Shoresman.
County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein reminded residents to remain on guard against COVID-19 spread even as vaccination rates rise.
“Now, more than ever, it’s important to ‘know before you go’ to a Thanksgiving celebration so you can protect your loved ones from COVID-19 and, we hope, enjoy your celebration with that extra peace of mind,” Borenstein said. “While we can relax a little more this year as more people are vaccinated, it’s important to remember the delta variant is sweeping through our community."