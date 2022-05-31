Late Tuesday, it looked like the season was ending for the Nipomo softball team.
Meanwhile, it appeared that Righetti's baseball team would be advancing.
Then things turned on their heads.
Nipomo, the CIF Central Section Division 6 softball champ, pulled off a remarkable rally to stun Fallbrook 9-8 with a walk-off double from Melania Ruelas in the bottom of the seventh inning. This after the Titans trailed 8-1.
Righetti, which was the CIF-CS Division 1 runner-up in baseball, had a 4-3 lead against Lake Balboa Birmingham, the CIF Los Angeles City Section Open Division runner-up.
The Patriots, though, woke up with five runs in the top of the seventh inning to shock Righetti in an 8-4 win.
Titans rally
Nipomo trailed 8-1in the bottom of the sixth inning in the first round of the CIF State Division 5 SoCal Regional.
Nipomo then scored five times in the sixth and three more times in the seventh, capped with Ruelas' walk-off hit.
Key-annah Pu'a, Nipomo's senior ace, struck out 10 in another complete game win. She allowed seven hits and four earned runs as she walked four.
The Titans drew 14 walks at the plate. Pu'a went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Madeline Hageman and Mikayla McKee didn't have a hit but walked three times and scored a run.
CJ Arias walked twice and scored twice.
Anissa Garcia, Tania Conde, Vivianne Goss and Ella Chew also scored runs for the Titans.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, three walks and an error brought the tying run home and set up Ruelas' game-winning hit.
The Titans scored five times with two outs in the sixth inning.
Nipomo is now 12-11-1 on the season. They'll play at No. 1 seed San Juan Capistrano Valley Christian on Thursday in the regional semifinals. Capistrano Valley Christian is 28-1 on the season.
Capistrano Valley Christian beat Camino Nuevo Dalzell 20-2 on Tuesday.
Fallbrook won the CIF San Diego Section Division 5 title last week.
Birmingham pulls in front
Righetti was up 1-0 before Birmingham scored three times in the top of the third inning to go up 3-1. Righetti tied it with two runs in the bottom half of the inning and the Warriors went up 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth in this CIF SoCal Div. 2 regional. The Patriots then scored five times in the top of the seventh and final inning to pull in front and pull away.
Righetti finishes the season with a 25-7 record. Birmingham improved to 22-10. They'll play at No. 1 seed Etiwanda on Thursday.
