Nipomo was 10 minutes from history Friday night.
The Titans held a 1-0 lead over Bakersfield Christian through the first 70 minutes of the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship game at Nipomo High.
Then the Eagles finally broke through.
Bakersfield Christian's Mikaela Bidart scored in the 70th minute to force overtime, then teammate Abby Buys slammed home the eventual game-winner as BCHS beat Nipomo 2-1 for the CIF title.
Iliana Murguia, a Nipomo senior that signed to play soccer at Cal State Bakersfield, put the Titans up 1-0 late in the first half, scoring on a deep, high free kick that got past the Bakersfield Christian and just under the crossbar.
Nipomo was rewarded with Murguia's free kick goal after dominating the first half.
The second half belonged to BCHS. The Eagles applied most of the pressure then and consistently challenged goalkeeper Alexis Acosta, who was up to the task by making eight saves.
But BCHS kept putting pressure on goal by these extraordinary deep throw-ins by junior Ella Wilson.
Nipomo allowed multiple Wilson throw-ins to bounce around inside the penalty area, but were able to stave off a goal with emergency defensive saves. But the Titans' luck finally ran out when Bidart was able to slam home a ball that bounced around in the box off a Wilson throw.
That goal forced overtime, which included two 10-minute overtime periods.
Buys scored with five minutes left in the second overtime period on a very similar goal, with the ball bouncing around in the penalty area. Buys found the ball at her feet and slotted a shot past Acosta for the game-winner.
The Eagles win the CIF-CS Div. 3 title as the No. 5 seed. They had a bit of a lucky draw, beating 12th-seeded Tulare Mission Oak, 13th-seeded Hanford Sierra Pacific and 8th-seeded Madera South in the first three playoff games before running into the second-seeded Titans Friday.
But Bakersfield Christian proved it could play with anyone in the division, rallying to beat Nipomo for its ninth straight win.
Teams will now prepare for the CIF SoCal State playoffs.
Saints fall in D4 final
It wasn't a great night for Ocean League teams as Santa Maria lost in a rematch of the Division 5 final from last year, falling to Kerman on penalties.
The game was tied 1-1 through regulation and the Lions then beat the Saints 4-3 on penalties.
Santa Maria beat Kerman 3-2 last year to win the CIF-CS Division 5 championship and made the Div. 4 final this year as the No. 2 seed. Teams that make divisional finals typically earn state playoff berths.
Girls basketball
Caruthers tops Orcutt Academy for CIF title
Caruthers held off a game Orcutt Academy team 58-44 to win its fifth CIF-CS title in the past seven seasons.
The Blue Raiders were the No. 1 seed in the Div. 3 playoffs and the Spartans were the No. 2 seed.
Orcutt Academy won the Div. 4 title last spring. Caruthers led 35-26 at halftime and 47-37 after three quarters.
Both teams will likely make the state playoffs.