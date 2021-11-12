Division 1, quarterfinals
No. 1 Buchanan 35, No. 8 Clovis North 3
No. 3 Central 62, No. 6 Hanford 12
No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial 35, No. 7 Garces 10
No. 4 Liberty 45, No. 5 Clovis 35
Division 2, quarterfinals
No. 1 Bullard 70, No. 9 Clovis West 42
No. 2 Bakersfield 28, No. 10 Mission Prep 16
No. 4 Kingsburg 32, No. 5 Mission Oak 26
No. 6 Frontier 35, No. 14 Wasco 0
Division 3, quarterfinals
No. 1 Central Valley Christian 35, No. 9 Firebaugh 20
No. 5 Washington Union 52, No. 4 Arroyo Grande 32
No. 3 Dinuba 28, No. 11 Paso Robles 24
No. 7 Bakersfield Christian 29, No. 2 Strathmore 19
Division 4, quarterfinals
No. 8 Highland 13, No. 1 Nipomo 12
No. 7 Roosevelt 41, No. 15 Tehachapi 20
No. 13 Mendota 42, No. 5 Foothill 21
No. 6 Independence 42, No. 14 Monache 20
Division 5, quarterfinals
No. 8 Liberty 14, No. 1 Immanuel 0
No. 4 Boron 50, No. 5 Shafter 33
No. 3 Righetti 34, No. 6 Coalinga 18
No. 15 Ridgeview 41, No. 10 North 22
Division 6, quarterfinals
No. 1 Taft 26, No. 8 Lindsay 14
No. 4 Woodlake 28, No. 5 Delano 14
No. 3 Pioneer Valley 14, No. 6 Caruthers 7, OT
No. 2 Morro Bay 36, No. 7 East Bakersfield 33
Photos: Pioneer Valley beats Caruthers in OT
Photos: Righetti trounces Coalinga, will host Ridgeview in semifinals
