Pioneer Valley’s Adan Rubalcava

Pioneer Valley’s Adan Rubalcava runs with the ball during Friday’s CIF Central Section Division 6 quarterfinal game against Caruthers. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

CIF Central Section

Division 1, quarterfinals

No. 1 Buchanan 35, No. 8 Clovis North 3

No. 3 Central 62, No. 6 Hanford 12

No. 2 San Joaquin Memorial 35, No. 7 Garces 10

No. 4 Liberty 45, No. 5 Clovis 35

Division 2, quarterfinals

No. 1 Bullard 70, No. 9 Clovis West 42

No. 2 Bakersfield 28, No. 10 Mission Prep 16

No. 4 Kingsburg 32, No. 5 Mission Oak 26

No. 6 Frontier 35, No. 14 Wasco 0

Division 3, quarterfinals 

No. 1 Central Valley Christian 35, No. 9 Firebaugh 20

No. 5 Washington Union 52, No. 4 Arroyo Grande 32

No. 3 Dinuba 28, No. 11 Paso Robles 24

No. 7 Bakersfield Christian 29, No. 2 Strathmore 19

Division 4, quarterfinals

No. 8 Highland 13, No. 1 Nipomo 12

No. 7 Roosevelt 41, No. 15 Tehachapi 20

No. 13 Mendota 42, No. 5 Foothill 21

No. 6 Independence 42, No. 14 Monache 20

Division 5, quarterfinals

No. 8 Liberty 14, No. 1 Immanuel 0 

No. 4 Boron 50, No. 5 Shafter 33

No. 3 Righetti 34, No. 6 Coalinga 18

No. 15 Ridgeview 41, No. 10 North 22

Division 6, quarterfinals

No. 1 Taft 26, No. 8 Lindsay 14

No. 4 Woodlake 28, No. 5 Delano 14

No. 3 Pioneer Valley 14, No. 6 Caruthers 7, OT

No. 2 Morro Bay 36, No. 7 East Bakersfield 33

