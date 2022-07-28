St. Joseph's Carter Vargas runs with the ball during a game against Arroyo Grande last October. St. Joseph is ranked 19th in the CIF Central Section according to CalPreps, the rating system used to determine the playoff brackets within the state.
Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross looks to pass during the game against Santa Ynez last September. Lompoc is the second-highest ranked team in the area, behind Mission Prep, in the preseason CalPreps ratings.
The 2021 football season was the first time the CIF Central Section used the CalPreps computer rankings to determine the playoff brackets.
The CalPreps rankings will be used again this fall and the pre-season edition of the Central Section rankings are out.
This fall, all Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County 11-man football teams will be in the CIF Central Section after Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez moved to the section, leaving the CIF Southern Section.
Two of those schools joining the Central Section have added some meat to the rankings.
Who is the top-ranked area team? Well, that would be Mission Prep. The fast-rising San Luis Obispo program starts the season ranked No. 15 in the section. Lompoc is the No. 2 area team in the rankings, one spot behind Mission Prep at No. 16.
St. Joseph is No. 19 and Santa Ynez is No. 20. Those are the only area schools in the top 20.
There will be eight teams in the Mountain League this fall: Arroyo Grande, Lompoc, Mission Prep, Nipomo, Paso Robles, Righetti, Santa Ynez and St. Joseph.
The Ocean League will have seven teams: Atascadero, Cabrillo, Morro Bay, Pioneer Valley, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Templeton.
The CalPreps rankings will be used at the end of the season, with all the 2022 regular season games factored in, to determine the playoff groupings come November. Last year, Mission Prep went 9-0 in the regular season and was the No. 10 seed in the CIF-CS Division 2 playoffs. The Royals, a small school without a ton of football success in their history, beat No. 7 Lemoore in the first round and then lost to No. 2 Bakersfield, a Central Section power, in the second round.
This year, though the CalPreps rankings are in effect, there are some different factors affecting which divisions teams will end up in. Namely, the Central Section has instituted base divisions. Mission Prep, for example, is in base division 4. Teams can not move up or drop down more than one division from their base division. That means Mission Prep can be moved up to Division 3 or dropped down to Division 5. It can also remain in Division 4.
Last season was played without base divisions, so Mission Prep was placed in Division 2 because it was the No. 18-ranked team in the entire section at the end of the season. Mission Prep went 10-1 last year, its only loss to Bakersfield.
No area teams are in the Division 1 base division. Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, Righetti and St. Joseph are in Division 2. Lompoc and San Luis Obispo are in Division 3. Atascadero, Mission Prep, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley, Santa Ynez and Templeton are in Division 4. Cabrillo, Morro Bay and Santa Maria are in Division 5.
Lompoc brings five CIF Southern Section football championships to the Central Section. Lompoc spent last season competing in the Channel League with Oxnard Rio Mesa, Oxnard Pacifica, Oxnard, Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos. The Braves earned the No. 3 seed in the CIF-SS Div. 9 playoffs a year ago, losing to Anaheim Western in the first round. They finished 5-6 on the season after going 2-3 in league.
St. Joseph went 6-5 a year ago, tying for first place in the Mountain League with Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles with a 4-1 record. The Knights earned the No. 16 seed in the Division 2 playoffs and nearly upset No. 1 seed Fresno Bullard, losing 29-28 on a last-second two-point conversion.
Santa Ynez had a strong season in 2021, going 8-3 to earn the No. 20 ranking in the Central Section this preseason. Santa Ynez beat Lompoc 34-30 last year and went 4-1 in the Pacific View League. The Pirates return a strong core of players, including starting quarterback Luke Gildred and two-way standouts Isaac Moran and Aiden Scott. The Pirates lose top tacklers Mikey Gills and Tanner Padfield.
Arroyo Grande comes in at No. 26 in the preseason rankings. The Eagles went 8-4 a year ago. They beat Madera 49-21 in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs and lost 52-32 to Fresno Washington Union in the next round.
A year after winning the CIF Central Section Division 5 title, Righetti starts this season ranked No. 32 in the section. The Warriors are in base Division 2, meaning they surely won't be in Division 5 again this year. Righetti finished 6-9 after going 1-4 in the Mountain League.
Paso Robles is the No. 34 team in the section. The Bearcats went 7-4 a year ago. Paso Robles upset Tulare Union 24-21 in the Division 3 playoffs before losing 28-24 to Dinuba in the second round.
San Luis Obispo will start the season ranked No. 48 while Nipomo comes in at No. 52. The Titans have many important pieces to replace on both sides of the ball and will have a new coach in former Arroyo Grande standout football player and athletic director Stephen Field. The Titans went 7-4 after starting the season 6-0. They beat Visalia Mt. Whitney 34-7 in the first round of the Div. 4 playoffs before falling 13-12 to Bakersfield Highland in the second round.
Templeton is No. 60 and Morro Bay is No. 63 with Pioneer Valley entering the season at 68. Morro Bay beat Pioneer Valley in the semifinals of the Div. 6 playoffs last season en route to winning the D6 title. The Pirates lost coach Jake Goossen-Brown, who is now coaching at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
Atascadero is No. 79 and Santa Maria is No. 95. Santa Maria went 3-8 a year ago, finishing 0-5 in the Ocean League. The Saints are coached by Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez and start the season Aug. 19 at East Bakersfield on Aug. 19.
Cabrillo hasn't won a game since 2017 and has a new coach in Mitch Crossley. The Conquistadores are ranked No. 99.
The top 10 preseason rankings are No. 1 Bakersfield Liberty, No. 2 Fresno Central, No. 3 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial, No. 4 Clovis Buchanan, No. 5 Bakersfield, No. 6 Kingsburg, No. 7 Visalia Central Valley Christian, No. 8 Bakersfield Garces, No. 9 Fresno Bullard and No. 10 Hanford.
Orcutt Academy is set to play as one of the 12 8-man football teams in the section this year.
The CalPreps' rating system is computerized using a formula and is "100% objective" according to the website. The CalPreps rankings are being used by many of the dozen or so sections in California.
Photos: Braves and Pirates clash in football
Pacific View League 03
091721 LHS SYHS FB 01
091721 LHS SYHS FB 04.JPG
091721 LHS SYHS FB 05.JPG
091721 LHS SYHS FB 06.JPG
Power Rankings 01
091721 LHS SYHS FB 08.JPG
Power Rankings 03
091721 LHS SYHS FB 10.JPG
Player of the Week 02
091721 LHS SYHS FB 12.JPG
CIF Central Section Move 02
091721 LHS SYHS FB 14.JPG
Cash McClurg POTW 01
091721 LHS SYHS FB 16.JPG
091721 LHS SYHS FB 17.JPG
091721 LHS SYHS FB 18.JPG
Pirates Playoffs 02
091721 LHS SYHS FB 20.JPG
Power Rankings
091721 LHS SYHS FB 22.JPG
091721 LHS SYHS FB 23.JPG
SY Al-Area Defense 02
091721 LHS SYHS FB 25.JPG
091721 LHS SYHS FB 26.JPG
091721 LHS SYHS FB 27.JPG
Deville Dickerson 03
091721 LHS SYHS FB 29.JPG
091721 LHS SYHS FB 30.JPG
091721 LHS SYHS FB 31.JPG
Photos: Cabrillo hosts Santa Maria in football
091721 SM Cabrillo FB 01.JPG
091721 SM Cabrillo FB 02.JPG
091721 SM Cabrillo FB 03.JPG
091721 SM Cabrillo FB 04.JPG
091721 SM Cabrillo FB 05.JPG
091721 SM Cabrillo FB 06.JPG
091721 SM Cabrillo FB 07.JPG
091721 SM Cabrillo FB 08.JPG
091721 SM Cabrillo FB 09.JPG
091721 SM Cabrillo FB 10.JPG
091721 SM Cabrillo FB 11.JPG
091721 SM Cabrillo FB 12.JPG
Photos: St. Joseph hosts first football game of season