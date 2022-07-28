The 2021 football season was the first time the CIF Central Section used the CalPreps computer rankings to determine the playoff brackets. 

The CalPreps rankings will be used again this fall and the pre-season edition of the Central Section rankings are out. 

This fall, all Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County 11-man football teams will be in the CIF Central Section after Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez moved to the section, leaving the CIF Southern Section. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you