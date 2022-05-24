Clovis East upset Arroyo Grande 6-3 in the CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinals on Tuesday.
Playing at No. 2 Arroyo Grande, the sixth-seeded Timberwolves scored the game's final five runs to beat the Eagles.
Arroyo Grande led 3-1 until Clovis East scored three times in the top of the fifth to go up 4-3 and tacked on two more runs in the sixth to seal the win.
The Timberwolves had six hits. The Eagles had four and each team committed one error.
Freshman Judah Hill singled in Josiah Cabreros to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second.
Junior Ty Scrudato then doubled on a fly ball to right field to score Hill and Carter Schuck and put the Eagles up 3-1.
Arroyo Grande starter Marc Byrum started the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts before allowing a walk and a double that cut the lead to 3-2.
Two more walks and a single put the Timberwolves up 4-3. Dax Bolton hit a two-run home run, after a dropped third strike allowed the previous batter to reach, to put Clovis East up 6-3.
The Nos. 1 through 6 in the Eagles lineup went 0 for 16 Tuesday. Judah Hill went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Schuck was 1-for-1 with two walks and Scrudato was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Byrum went five innings, allowing just four hits and striking out 10. He did walk three batters. Scrudato threw the final two innings and allowed two hits on two earned runs while striking out six batters.
Byrum and Scrudato struck out 16 batters combined and the Eagles struck out just five times.
Jacob Crain went four innings, allowing two hits and three earned runs with three walks and five strikeouts. Tre Williams pitched the final three innings and gave up two hits.
Clovis East improved to 18-14 on the season. Arroyo Grande fell to 21-11.
Clovis East plays Fresno Central in the Division 2 title game this weekend.
Hancock swimmers earn All-American status
Awards continue to roll in for the Allan Hancock College men's swimming program after a successful 2022 campaign. The men's team wrapped up the season earlier this month at the CCCAA State Championship, where the Bulldogs tied for 13th of 35 competing teams in their first finals appearance in program history.
The top 16 times across the state throughout the season, for both individuals and relay teams, received CCCAA All-America honors. Freshman phenom Max Pecile led the way for the program after collecting four individual All-American nods: 500-yard freestyle (4:37.07 | 2nd), 200-yard backstroke (1:52.98 | 6th), 100-yard backstroke (52.45 | 9th), 200-yard freestyle (1:43.98 | 12th). Blake Simpson was honored in the 1,650-yard freestyle after clocking the 8th fastest time in the state (17:02.79) while Asa Marsalek was honored after ranking 10th in the 400-yard individual medley (4:18.23).
The men's 800-yard freestyle relay - made up of Max Pecile, Jarred Torres, Asa Marsalek, Blake Simpson - was also named to the list of honorees after posting a time of 7:14.14, ranking them 8th.
Lompoc looking for coaches
Lompoc High School is looking for head coaches for both its boys and girls water polo teams.
The school is looking for a qualified coach with previous coaching experience preferred. Candidates should have strong leadership and interpersonal relationship skills with knowledge of and the ability to teach and coach current trends in water polo at the varsity level.
Candidates must be willing to obtain current CIF required certifications in CPR/1st Aid, concussion protocol, sudden cardiac arrest awareness, heat illness prevention, child abuse reporting, sexual harassment prevention, COVID safety training, bloodborne pathogens and CIF fundamentals of coaching.
The duties and responsibilities of applicants will include helping coordinate, manage and evaluate the water polo program; communicate effectively with student athletes, staff, parents, community and media; conduct practices and competition in a manner that maximizes safety, fundamental skills, athletic improvement and personal improvement.
Candidates also must serve as an exemplary role model for high school students
The position includes a stipend: Step 1 is $3,708 and Step 2 is $4,121.
For an application and/or more information contact, Claudia Terrones, the athletic director at Lompoc High School. Her email is terrones.claudia@lusd.org and she can be reached (805) 742-3073.
Orcutt Academy coaching openings
There are a pair of varsity head coaching positions open at Orcutt Academy High School. The Spartans are looking for a head coach for their 8-man football program and a head coach for the girls golf program.
Those interested can email the athletic director at cmckenzie@orcutt-schools.net.