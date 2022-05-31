The area's best went up against the state's best last weekend.
A handful of the Central Coast's top athletes competed at the CIF State Track and Field Championships in Clovis then.
Only two athletes from the Santa Maria Valley competed at the meet and they're both sophomores from the same school.
Righetti coach Megan Cota sent two of her brightest young athletes to compete at one of the toughest high school meets in the country as Kendra Daniels made the final in the high jump and Riley Allen ran in the 100-meter dash.
The best local performer? Well, that's a pretty clear-cut case. Arroyo Grande hurdles ace Daniela Ruelas came oh-so-close to a state title in her marquee event, finishing second in the 300-meter hurdles. San Diego Cathedral Catholic's Kapiolani Coleman won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.23 seconds, just in front of Ruelas, who was second at 42.37.
Ruelas also competed in the 100-meter hurdles. The senior at Arroyo Grande, who is committed to run at Ivy League school Dartmouth next year, was fifth in the 100 hurdles final with a time of 14.33 seconds. San Diego's Charlize James won in 13.95. Stockton Lincoln's Yvette Harris was second (14.12) and Coleman was third (14.14). Rocklin's Giselle Kirchner was fourth (14.15).
Ruelas had an interesting qualifying run on Friday. In the 100 hurdles, it was ruled that Ruelas was interfered with as she ran a time of 15.05. The judges awarded Ruelas a run-off opportunity to qualify for the finals. She needed to run better than a 14.52 to qualify for the final and she beat the time by a hundredth of a second (14.51) to make it into the final heat on Saturday.
Allen, the Righetti sophomore, came into the 100-meter dash competition with a seeded time of 12.32 seconds and ran a respectable time in the 100 prelims on Friday, finishing in 12.09. That was not good enough to advance to Saturday's finals.
Allen had the 15th fastest time and only the top nine advanced. Carson's Reign Redmond won the qualifying and then won the finals with a time of 11.56 seconds.
Daniels had a nice weekend. The sophomore, who just took up the high jump this season, was strong in qualifying, hitting a height of 5 feet, 5 inches. Her best this season was a 5-1 she hit earlier in the year. Daniels hit 5-3 and 5-5 on her first attempts in qualifying but couldn't clear 5-6.
In Saturday's finals, Daniels didn't get over 5-4 in any of her three attempts and that was it for her season.
Hannah Slover, of Los Gatos, won the event after clearing 5-4 and 5-6 on her first attempts. No jumper cleared 5-7 and Slover won due to having the fewest attempts.
Nipomo's Nathan Gardner competed in the hurdles on Friday. The junior ran in the 300-meter hurdles and missed out on advancing to the finals. He finished with a time of 39.80 seconds, good for 14th place. Only the top nine advance.
Arroyo Grande had a few other strong performers.
William Dawes, a senior who was a standout kicker on the AGHS football team, was the second best qualifier in the triple jump with a mark of 47-07.25 on Friday.
Dawes then finished third in the finals with a mark of 47-0.25 on Saturday. Camryn O'Bannon, a senior from St. John Bosco, won at 47-06.75.
Madeline Scovil, an Arroyo Grande senior, was 11th in qualifying in the triple jump at 36-11.25. She advanced to the final and finished 10th with a mark of 36-09.75.
The Gardena Serra girls team won the state title with a score of 37 points, in front of Clovis North, which was second with 32 points. Long Beach Wilson finished third as a team with 28 points.
Arroyo Grande was tied for 17th with 12 points.
Fresno Central's boys won that team competition with 41 points, one point in front of Upland. Serra was third with 28 points and Clovis was fourth with 23 points.