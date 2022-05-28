The Titans won the division as the No. 6 seed in the 16-team bracket. Arvin rolled to the divisional final as the No. 4 seed. Arvin beat No. 9 Lindsay 8-7 in the semifinals and routed Summit Charter 19-1 in the quarterfinals after beating Mojave 17-0 in the first round.
Nipomo's biggest test in the bracket was against No. 10 Orcutt Academy. The Titans beat the Spartans 5-0 in the semifinals on Wednesday. They routed No. 3 Parlier 10-1 on the road in the quarterfinals and beat No. 11 Firebaugh 15-2 in the first round.
The Division 6 bracket was an unbalanced one, with No. 1 seed Lone Pine routed by No. 16 Farmersville 17-8 in the first round and No. 2 seed Visalia Central Valley Christian losing 6-5 to No. 15 seed Corcoran in the first round.
Nipomo is now 11-11-1 on the season. They went 7-10-1 in Ocean League play to finish in fourth place, though Nipomo played the first half of the season without Pu'a.
The University of Hawaii signee was out with a torn ACL, returning at the midway point of the season and giving Nipomo a huge boost. Pu'a is now 8-3 on the season with a 1.23 ERA.
Pu'a has struck out 100 batters in 57 innings. She's also hitting over .340 in 16 games played this year. The Titans will likely continue their season in the CIF State Regionals that will start next week.