Kasey Calderon delivered the Associated Student Body president's speech and Julian Ojeda was chosen as the Speaker at Large.
"What a crazy four years it's been," Ojeda said. "We had a pandemic start our freshman year in 2019, we missed out on our sophomore year, creating mental, physical and social barriers. We came back our junior years and some were better than before, others, like myself, were headed in the other direction. But here we are now, reading to take on whatever challenges lie ahead."
The Nipomo-based high school, part of the Lucia Mar Unified School District, is one of a network of New Tech schools across the United States and Australia, which focus on project-based learning. This is the school's 11th year in operation and the 2023 class is its eighth graduating class.
Seven Central Coast New Tech students are off to Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo and a total of 25 are heading directly to four-year universities, which is 42% of the graduating class.
Two students are going to UC Berkeley, another is off to Whitman College in Washington state, another has been accepted to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and another CCNTH student is going to Boise State in Idaho. Gardner is headed to UC Santa Barbara where he'll compete in track and field. Kate Barnett has committed to Long Beach State where she'll play softball. Central Coast New Tech students compete on the athletics teams at Nipomo High School.
Twenty-eight members of the class are going to various community colleges.
A school record $63,350 in scholarship funds have been awarded to 13 seniors and student Chaela Speck received $32,000 in scholarship money from the Northern California Scholarship Foundation award as well as $2,000 from the Elks Teen of the Year recognition.
