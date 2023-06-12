Sixty students graduated from Central Coast New Tech High Saturday in Nipomo.

Nathan Gardner, Isaac Hickey and Nolan Robertson served as co-valedictorians during the commencement ceremony.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to our hard work, determination and resilience," Hickey said. "We have many milestones yet to reach. We've proven that we can overcome any challenge we face."

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0