After a relatively smooth run during the pre-league season, COVID-19 issues are starting to affect league standings.
On Tuesday, Nipomo High School's football team was forced to pull out of this week's scheduled football game against St. Joseph due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Titans program.
The game was scheduled for Thursday night due to a shortage of high school officials. It now counts as a Mountain League win for St. Joseph and a league loss for Nipomo in the standings due to the cancellation.
Nipomo raced out to a 6-0 start to the season, but lost at home to Paso Robles 19-12 last week. This week's cancellation means the Titans are now 6-2 on the season and 1-2 in league.
"Per Central Coast Athletic Association agreement, this cancellation by NHS will count as a league win for SJHS," Nipomo AD Russ Edwards said in an email. "It is our hope that St. Joseph High School can find another contest to replace us."
St. Joseph now has two league wins and is 2-1 in the standings. The Knights beat Arroyo Grande 39-21 last week. As of Tuesday, the Knights were looking for a non-league opponent to play either Thursday or Friday of this week. The Knights said they would travel or host any teams that are open to playing a game.
The JV game was still scheduled to be held at Nipomo High Thursday.
Only a few programs have dealt with COVID-19 issues this fall. Righetti lost its season-opening game due to COVID protocols. Pioneer Valley had to pull out of its rivalry game with Santa Maria and some schedules have been adjusted on the fly.
The St. Joseph-Nipomo game had big league implications. Both teams were going in with 1-1 league records with both trying to catch up to Paso Robles, which is 2-0 in league with wins over both St. Joseph and Nipomo.
Now St. Joseph is 2-1 in league. Paso Robles is 2-0 and hosts Pioneer Valley (0-5) this week. The Bearcats are scheduled to close out the season with league games against Righetti and Arroyo Grande.
The Knights are now 4-4 overall. They have league games against Pioneer Valley and Righetti (1-5) on the schedule and are hoping to add a non-league game this week.
Any teams hoping to set up a varsity game with St. Joseph can contact AD Tom Mott at tmott@sjhsknights.com.
