A Cal Poly football squad seeking its first Big Sky Conference win of the year and a Northern Arizona team seeking the same thing will face each other Saturday.

The visiting Mustangs are 1-3, 0-1 going into this one. The Lumberjacks are 1-4, 0-2. Kickoff is set for 1:02 p.m. inside Walkup Skydome on Findlay Toyota Field, capacity 10,000, on the Northern Arizona campus in Flagstaff.

Neither team has won since its second game of the season.

