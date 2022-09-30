Chris Coleman Cal Poly

Cal Poly receiver Chris Coleman carries the ball while being tackled by multiple South Dakota defenders. Coleman and the Mustangs host Sacramento State Saturday in their Homecoming game. 

 Owen Main, Fansmanship.com

The Cal Poly football squad is at home Saturday, Hancock is on the road then and both of their opponents are unbeaten.

Cal Poly (1-2, 0-0) will host Sacramento State (3-0, 0-0) in the Mustangs' Homecoming and both teams' Big Sky Conference opener. Kickoff is slated at 5 p.m.

The Hornets are 3-0 for the first time since 1992. The Mustangs are coming off a bye.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you