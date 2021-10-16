Cabrillo's football team hosted Channel Islands on Homecoming Friday night in a Pacific View League game, with the Raiders beating the Conquistadores 23-0.
Cabrillo is now 0-8 on the season. Channel Islands improved to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in league games. Cabrillo is 0-3 in league. The Conquistaodres close out the regular season with a game at San Marcos and another at Ventura Buena.
Lompoc's football team, meanwhile, made its second straight trip to Oxnard for a Channel League game, playing at Oxnard Pacifica. The Tritons rolled to a 51-26 win, improving to 3-0 in league.
It's Lompoc's fifth straight loss after starting the season 3-0. The Braves are 0-3 in Channel League games.
Pacifica has won three straight games since a 63-34 loss to Simi Valley. The Tritons, coached by Mike Moon, won a CIF state title in 2019.
Things now get easier for the Braves. After the gauntlet of Arroyo Grande, Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara, Oxnard Rio Mesa and Pacifica, the Braves close out the regular season with home games against Oxnard and Dos Pueblos.
Photos: Cabrillo High celebrates Homecoming with game against Channel Islands
101521 CI Cabrillo football 01.JPG
Updated
29 min ago
Cabrillo’s Andrew Rojas stiff arms Channel Islands’ Fernando Fulgencio at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 CI Cabrillo football 02.JPG
Updated
29 min ago
Cabrillo’s Tanner Costa celebrates his interception of a Channel Islands pass at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 CI Cabrillo football 03.JPG
Updated
29 min ago
Cabrillo’s Landon Mabery and Tanner Costa bring down Channel Islands’ Chris Hernandez at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 CI Cabrillo football 04.JPG
Updated
29 min ago
Cabrillo’s Aaron Coulter (66) stops Channel Islands’ Juan Ramos at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 CI Cabrillo football 05.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s Tanner Costa passes against Channel Islands at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 CI Cabrillo football 06.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s Tanner Costa and Landon Mabery stop Channel Islands’ Hector Navarro at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 CI Cabrillo football 07.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s Aiden Heath runs behind Trey Robison’s block on Channel Islands’Marcos Gonzalez at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 CI Cabrillo football 08.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s Andrew Rojas sacks Channel Islands’ QB Zach Juarez at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 CI Cabrillo football 09.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Channel Islands’ Juan Ramos gets open against Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 CI Cabrillo football 10.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s Landon Mabery and Ryan Heidt go up for a long pass against Channel Islands defenders at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 CI Cabrillo football 11.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s Tanner Costa runs against Channel Islands’ Jiovannie Ortiz at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 CI Cabrillo football 12.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s Andrew Rojas fights for yardage against Channel Islands at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 CI Cabrillo football 13.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s Tanner Costa gets away from Channel Islands’ Jiovannie Ortiz with a block by Josh Zent (78) at Huyck Stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 01.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s Class of 2022 Homecoming Queen Mia Criscione and King Holden Harper celebrate at halftime of the Channel Islands game.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 02.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming King Holden Harper receives his crown from last year’s King Kaje Sanchez, right.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 03.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s Class of 2022 Homecoming Queen Mia Criscione is kissed by her father Gary Criscione.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 04.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming celebration.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 05.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Last year’s Class of 2022 Cabrillo Homecoming King Kaje Sanchez and Queen Kailtyn Wright enter to name this year’s king and queen.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 06.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming King nominee Eric Aguilar is escorted by his mother Patricia Aguilar.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 07.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming Queen Nominee Iris Benoit is escorted by her mother Kristen Worthley.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 08.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming King nominee Hayden Castle is escorted by his cheer coach Megan Durham.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 09.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming Queen nominee Sway Castillo escorted by her Father Allen Castillo.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 10.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming King nominee Holden Harper escorted by his Mother Zophia Harper.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 11.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming Queen nominee Mia Criscione is escorted by her Father Gary Criscione.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 12.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming King nominee Cyrus Nasr is escorted by his Mother Sara Nasr.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 13.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming Queen nominee Brooklyn Culliver is escorted by her father Vincent Culliver.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 14.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming King nominee Connor Vigil isescorted by his mother Leanne Vigil.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 15.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming Queen nominee Selena Flores is escorted by her stepfather Eddie Dow
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 16.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming King nominee Diego Zacapa is escorted by his mother Wendy Castillo.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 17.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming Queen nominee Mickenna Thompson is escorted by her mother Michelle Davenport.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 18.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming King Holden Harper puts on his crown as his mother Zophia Harper watches.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 19.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s Class of 2022 Homecoming Queen Mia Criscione.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 20.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s Class of 2022 Homecoming Queen Mia Criscione, right, is congratulated by Selena Flores.
Len Wood Contributor
101521 Cabrillo homecoming 21.JPG
Updated
2 hrs ago
Cabrillo’s 2022 Homecoming celebration.
Len Wood Contributor