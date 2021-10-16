Cabrillo's football team hosted Channel Islands on Homecoming Friday night in a Pacific View League game, with the Raiders beating the Conquistadores 23-0.

Cabrillo is now 0-8 on the season. Channel Islands improved to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in league games. Cabrillo is 0-3 in league. The Conquistaodres close out the regular season with a game at San Marcos and another at Ventura Buena.

Lompoc's football team, meanwhile, made its second straight trip to Oxnard for a Channel League game, playing at Oxnard Pacifica. The Tritons rolled to a 51-26 win, improving to 3-0 in league.

It's Lompoc's fifth straight loss after starting the season 3-0. The Braves are 0-3 in Channel League games. 

Pacifica has won three straight games since a 63-34 loss to Simi Valley. The Tritons, coached by Mike Moon, won a CIF state title in 2019. 

Things now get easier for the Braves. After the gauntlet of Arroyo Grande, Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara, Oxnard Rio Mesa and Pacifica, the Braves close out the regular season with home games against Oxnard and Dos Pueblos.

