After a three-week lag filled with postponements, the Allan Hancock College women's basketball team opened Western State Conference play with an exciting victory over Santa Barbara City College on Wednesday evening.
Both teams were even during the opening frame but the Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 WSC) trailed by five at the intermission after a slow second quarter. Coach Nerelli's squad came to life after the halftime break with an explosive 14-6 third quarter showing and rode the momentum to the end. Both teams finished the evening with a 40 percent showing from the field but a solid defensive effort from the home team limited the Santa Barbara (7-10, 2-1 WSC) crew to just a six percent effort from the three-point line. AHC also finished the night with a 44-33 advantage on the boards and registered 14 points off of 18 Vaqueros turnovers.
Jayci Bayne led the way offensively with a 21 point showing while also adding on six rebounds. Alijah Paquet also finished in double figures after tacking on 11 points to go along with two steals, two assists, and five rebounds. Alexandria Paquet dished out a team-best of seven assists and nabbed a career-high of six steals.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to play on Monday, January 24th, with a trip to Ventura College. Tip-off is set for 7 PM in Ventura, Calif.
The Allan Hancock College men's basketball team got back on track on Wednesday evening with a thrilling league victory inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
After a back-and-forth battle throughout regulation, a crucial layup from Amari Stroud sealed the victory for the Bulldogs (9-8, 1-1 WSC) in the final 20 seconds of action as they topped Santa Barbara City College in overtime. As a team, Hancock shot a red-hot 52 percent from the floor despite a cold night of shooting from distance. Coach Aye's group also won the rebounding battle at a hefty 50-27 margin and limited the Vaqueros (5-12, 0-3 WSC) to just four second chance tallies.
Stroud led the squad with a stat-stuffing performance that featured 21 points, five blocks, five rebounds, and four assists. Bryce Craver registered a season-high of 11 rebounds while chipping in nine points and dishing out four assists. Collin Oestereich added a career-high of 15 points off the bench while grabbing four boards while Shawn Kelly narrowly missed out on a double-double after a nine-point, nine-rebound performance.
Up next for the Bulldogs is a trip to Ventura College on Monday, January 24th. Tip-off for the contest is scheduled for 5 PM in Ventura, Calif.