Coming from a racing family, Santa Maria native Bryce Eames has been handling lightning-quick racecars since he was 3 years old.

Now 16, Eames has quickly risen through the ranks of competitive sprint car racing and may be on the precipice of his big break.

Eames is moving up another class, taking over a sprint car that houses a 360-cubic inch V8 powerplant. The St. Joseph High School student has plenty of experience racing micro or mini sprint cars powered by 600-cc motorcycle engines, but now has a team and a car ready to take on the 360 class.

Eames is slated to drive in a 360 race Friday at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville and hopes to gain some experience driving a 410 car, the most powerful class of sprint car racing, at some point this year.

Last weekend, Eames got some track time at the Santa Maria Speedway to dial in this new 360 car he'll be driving in Watsonville. Porras Motorsports has stepped in to help provide a car and equipment for a team that has long been running thanks to local support from businesses like V. Lopez Jr. & Sons, C&D Bonding and Toste Paving.

On Saturday, Eames was ripping around the speedway course in the 360 car that pumps out about 700-800 horsepower and weighs just about 1,200 pounds. The car can reach speeds of up to 120 mph on the dirt track and can reach 150 mph on some longer tracks. Eames drove like a seasoned pro even though it was just his second time in the car.

"I've gotten a lot more comfortable in the car from the first time I was behind the wheel," Eames said Saturday. "I was feeling the power out and adjusting — the power-to-weight ratio is a lot different. I was looking for some good grooves on the track, learning little things here and there. I've learned a lot in just a couple weeks."

Though still in high school, Eames has a professional outlook on what it's like to be a competitive driver.

"The butterflies hit you when you're on the track and realize there's 30 or 40 other guys going for the same thing you're going for: to win," Eames says of his race-day mentality. "Once you get in the car and strap the helmet on, all that goes away and you just become a driver. It's all natural instinct from there. You don't think about it, you just smash the gas and go. I'm a really focused guy at the racetrack, it's like flipping a switch when you get in the car, it's an animal and you have to be on your game all the time."

Tom Eames, Bryce's father, was the one who first put Bryce in a racecar all those years ago.

"I'm a very proud dad, I've watched him come up the ranks," Tom says. "Do I get knots in my stomach when goes around the track? Yes, especially when he gets in a wreck. But I'm just proud of seeing him go this far. He's living our dream."

Tom says Bryce's main goal is to tour with the World of Outlaws someday and "he's headed that way now," Tom said. "We've got people to back us up and help us get to the next level."

Tom Eames says the pinnacle of the sport is to tour with the World of Outlaws, a series that races all over the world.

"This is the big leap right here," Tom says. "Then going to the 410 is the bigger leap. Hopefully we'll be running a 410 race here in Santa Maria."

Tom Eames says Bryce will race four weekends in a row in Watsonville in the 360 car starting Friday. They'll then race in Hanford and hope to race at Santa Maria Speedway this year. Bryce can drive both the winged and non-winged sprint cars.

"Bryce obviously didn't get all this from me, my dad raced, but this is a craft," Tom says of Bryce's ability. "It's like baseball, you work on it and you work on it and you work on it. He's been working on this since he was 3. Now he's on that level. He's been on top of his game for awhile."

Now the Eames say, with Porras Motorsports and a list of sponsors, they are trying to build up the backing and equipment to race against anybody. Racing at this level takes a lot of local support and the Santa Maria Valley community has helped throughout the years, Tom Eames said.

"It takes a lot of sponsors and a lot of people to do this," he said. "We've had so much support, people here in this town have backed us up and let us go race. They're still with us."

"We can sit here and talk all day about the people who have helped me get here," Bryce says. "There are so many. I am so thankful for all the people who have helped me. It started when I was 3 years old, when my dad put me in a go-kart. It started here at Santa Maria, driving around on weekends. We've met some great people who have given me the opportunity. I can't thank God enough. I can't wait to see what the future holds."