Toys for Tots 01

Boomers is teaming up with Toys for Tots by hosting a toy drive now through Dec. 9. Unwrapped children's toys of all kinds and for all ages can be dropped off at Boomers Park, 2250 Preisker Lane, Santa Maria. 

 Len Wood Contributor

Boomers Parks is asking locals to contribute to a child's holiday joy this Christmas season and donate toys. Boomers is hosting a Toys for Tots drive at its entertainment park in Santa Maria.

Toys for Tots is a program the United States Marine Corps runs with the mission to provide holiday spirit and cheer to families that are less fortunate and cannot afford to buy Christmas presents for their children.

Boomers, a family entertainment center featuring mini golf, go-karts, an arcade and more, is supporting the initiative by hosting its Toys for Tots Toy Drive. Now through Dec. 9, unwrapped children's toys of all kinds and for all ages can be dropped off at Boomers Park, 2250 Preisker Lane, Santa Maria.

Toys for Tots Boomers 02

Toys for Tots Boomers 02

Boomers is teaming up with Toys for Tots by hosting a toy drive now through Dec. 9. Unwrapped children's toys of all kinds and for all ages ca…

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0