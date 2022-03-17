Valley Christian Academy's baseball team made some March Madness of its own on Thursday in Los Olivos.
Playing the Dunn School in a non-league game, the Lions beat the Earwigs 8-1, improving to 2-4-1 on the season.
The Earwigs had beaten the Lions 19-3 on March 1, but Thursday's game was quite different as sophomore Jacob Sanders threw a complete game to earn the win. Sanders struck out four and allowed just two hits.
James Fakoury had a triple for the Lions and Angel Paredes added a double as VCA pounded out 11 hits in the win. Fakoury went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs.
Josiah Heller finished 2-for-4 with two runs driven in. Sean Swain had two hits and also drove in a run for the Lions.
The Lions will resume Coast Valley League play on Tuesday with a road game at Shandon. They then host Coastal Christian on March 24. Both games are slated to started at 3:30 p.m. The Lions then have a non-league home game against San Jose More on March 25 at 4 p.m.
Nipomo 10, Orcutt Academy 0
The Titans won their third straight game, beating Orcutt Academy on Thursday.
The Titans beat Mission Prep 9-5 on March 10 and St Joseph 2-1 on March 15. They're now 5-6 overall and 2-0 in Mountain League play. They're set to play at Morro Bay on March 22 and at Santa Maria on March 24 in league games.
The Spartans are 2-8.
Softball
Morro Bay 6, Pioneer Valley 0
Peyton Schemmer struck out six and threw a complete game for Morro Bay, allowing five hits.
Natalie Villa went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Panthers and Riana Dulay, Jaylene Roybal and Mackenzie Ramirez had one hit apiece.
Boys tennis
Santa Ynez 16, Cabrillo 2
"We had a great time playing Cabrillo today," Santa Ynez coach Nate Thompson said Thursday. "They have a well-coached team and their players know how to have fun on the court. Our standout performance today came from our No. 1 doubles team of Charlie Hoose and Micah Thomas as they won all three of their sets and only dropped one game."
The Pirates are now 10-1 on the season and 3-1 in the Channel League. Their next match is a non-league one Tuesday against Bishop Diego.
Basketball
Kiwanis All-Star game set for March 26
The 30th annual Kiwanis All-Star Spectacular high school basketball event is set for March 26 at Nipomo High School.
The game pits the top seniors from San Luis Obispo County against those from Northern Santa Barbara County. The game is typically held at Hancock College, but will take place at Nipomo High as Joe White Memorial Gym is undergoing some repairs.
The girls game starts at 5 p.m. and the boys game starts at 7 p.m. There's also a slam dunk contest and a boys and girls 3-point shooting contest.
General admission is $8 and child/student tickets at $4.
For more information, contact (805) 254-1523.
Boys volleyball
St. Joseph 3, Santa Maria 0
The Knights topped Santa Maria Thursday 25-15, 25-16 and 25-16, improving to 4-1 on the season
St. Joseph heads to Santa Barbara for the Bishop Diego Tournament this weekend.