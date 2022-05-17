The St. Joseph baseball team scored the upset of the first day of the CIF Central Section playoffs.
The Knights knocked off No. 1 seed Kerman in the first round of the CIF-CS Division 2 playoffs in a stunner as St. Joseph is the No. 16 seed and Kerman was the No. 1 seed after it went 28-0 during the regular season.
The Lions scored twice in the second inning, but didn't score again as starter Ethan Mansfield and reliever Caden Cuccia shut them out the rest of the way.
Mansfield, a senior righty, went five innings, allowing six hits and two runs. He limited the damage after allowing five walks. He struck out six.
Cuccia pitched the sixth and the seventh, allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out two and walking one.
The Knights won despite accumulating three hits. Jeremy Camarena provided most of the offense for St. Joseph. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Camarena doubled home the Knights' first run in the top of the third inning, scoring Jayden Cervantes, who reached on a walk.
Jayson Rodriguez then provided a big hit when he doubled home Travis Royal with nobody out in the in the fifth, tying the game. Royal led off the fifth with a walk.
Cervantes was then hit by a pitch and Cuccia bunted into an out, bringing Camarena up with one out in the fifth and runners at first and second. Camarena then hit a ground ball that the Lions tried to turn a double play on, but a throwing error allowed Rodriguez to score the go-ahead run.
Neither team would score again. Mansfield got out of a jam in the bottom of the fifth, after a double and a single he got a fly out and a strikeout to end the inning.
After a Kerman single, Cuccia and the St. Joseph offense turned a double play on a bunt to stifle what could've been a Kerman rally. Cuccia then forced a line out to end the sixth.
Kerman's Giovanni Groppetti led off the seventh with a double but Cuccia struck out the next two batters and induced a ground out to end the game.
The Knights won despite getting out-hit eight to three and committing three errors to Kerman's one.
Kerman senior Jayden Gonzales went four innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs while walking three and striking out three.
Devon Daniel pitched three innings in relief and didn't allow a hit, striking out four and walking two.
Kerman sophomore Kevin Chavez drove in both runs on a single in the second inning. Adam Delgado went 2 for 4 for the Lions and Daniel had two hits, including a double.