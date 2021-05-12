032021 SMHS SJHS Baseball 37.JPG
Santa Maria's Luis Guerrero reacts after reaching base during a game against St. Joseph in March. Guerrero helped the Saints beat Mission Prep 12-0 on Wednesday, striking out five batters in three innings of work.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Santa Maria's baseball team defeated Mission Prep 12-0 in an Ocean League game Wednesday afternoon.

With the win, the Saints moved to 10-6 on the season and 5-2 in Ocean League play under coach Mike Roberson.

The Saints overpowered the Royals with a 12-run third inning.

Freshman Cesar Garcia hit a two-run home run. Luis Guerrero earned the win, striking out five batters in three innings. 

The Saints host Mission Prep Saturday in a doubleheader that starts at 11 a.m.

Santa Ynez 4, Lompoc 2

Jackson Cloud threw a five-hitter and struck out eight in the Channel League win for the Pirates.

Vice Heredia and Seth Ruiz each had two hits. Dallas DeForest, Ruiz and Cloud each drove in a run.

The Pirates are 5-10 overall and 2-7 in league play. They are at Lompoc Friday.

Softball

Santa Maria 17, Orcutt Academy 5

Ahlexia Glidewell earned the win as the Saints rolled at Lakeview.

She gave up five runs on 10 hits. Orcutt Academy's Sophia Galas took the loss giving up nine runs on eight hits.

Brandy Perez had four hits and Christina Regalado had three hits for the Saints.

Balas, Velen Velasquez and Cathy Sibley all had two hits each for the Spartans.

Arroyo Grande 5, Righetti 3

Righetti's Maddie Millan went 3-fo-4 with a single, a double and a homer. Jordyne Sarellano threw a complete game for the Warriors.

Lompoc 3, Santa Ynez 2

The Braves, down 2-1, scored twice in the seventh and edged the Pirates in a Channel League game.

Michaela Baker put the Pirates ahead 1-0 with a solo home run in the third inning. The Braves tied the game, then Santa Ynez went back ahead when Cierra Cloud scored in the fifth.

Riley Vannasap pitched a complete game for the Pirates. She gave up four hits, struck out three and walked two.

Boys golf

Santa Ynez 473, 507

Santa Ynez senior Callaway Winans was the match medalist with an 81. The other Santa Ynez scorers were Nolan McClurg (88), Rye Winans (91), Jackson St. Denis (98) and Marcelo Andrade (105).

The Cabrillo scorers were Matt Kovach (96), Logan Clarke (99), Luke Radabaugh (96), Nick Maceachern (99) and Cyrus Nasr (117).

Girls golf

Santa Ynez 275, Cabrillo 342

Santa Ynez senior Bridget Callaghan was the match medalist with a score of 47.

"I was very happy with how the kids played today as many had not seen the course before and it is not a simple layout to play for the first time," coach Sarah Ovadia said. "The course is very narrow with many out-of-bounds areas and the greens have a ton of slope and speed which makes chipping and putting challenging."

Sylvia Kostrzewa (55), Jordan Hartley (56), Ali Swanitz (58) and Emily Ruiz were the other scorers for the Pirates.

The Cabrillo scorers were Jessie Mendibles (53), Ellie Mendibles (57), Courtney Lauderdale (74), Shelby Hizel (77), and Madeline Floyd (81).

College football

Hancock schedule revealed

The Southern California Football Association (SCFA) has released the 2021 football schedule for the fall, which has Allan Hancock slated to return to a traditional schedule as a member of the National Northern League after missing the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Bulldogs will open action with a non-conference home contest versus Santa Barbara City College on Saturday, Sept. 4, before hitting the road for a trip to San Bernardino Valley the following weekend. The regular season finale will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 with a showdown against Bakersfield at Hancock Field.

The remainder of the home slate includes contests with Cerritos (Sept. 18), Mt. San Jacinto (Oct. 2) and Ventura (Oct. 30). Hancock is scheduled to travel to Fullerton (Sept. 25), East Los Angeles (Oct. 16), Canyons (Oct. 23), and Long Beach (Nov. 6). The final five contests of the season will take place against other National Northern League opponents. 

Head coach Seth Damron will make his first appearance at the helm for the Bulldogs this fall after taking the reins in March of 2020. Damron will enter his fifth overall season on the staff for Hancock after previously spending three seasons as the team's offensive coordinator and one as the defensive coordinator. Under his direction, the Bulldogs offense earned three consecutive top-ten finishes in several major rushing categories.

In the 2018 season, Hancock ranked first in total rushing yards, yards per game, and rushing touchdowns. In his first season as defensive coordinator, the Bulldogs defense had their best showing since the 2000 season after not allowing more than two touchdowns in any single game. Under his watch, Hancock was ranked in the top-five for total points allowed per game, were third in yards allowed per game, and ranked first in passing yards allowed per game.

Decisions on fan attendance and game day procedures will be announced closer to the season start date.

College baseball

Hancock cancels series

The Hancock College baseball program has canceled its upcoming two-game series with Antelope Valley, originally slated for Thursday and Saturday.

The decision comes after contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures were enacted. "This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes," stated Director of Athletics Kim Ensing. "Allan Hancock continues to adhere to the guidelines provided by our institution, county health officials, and the CDC. We are committed to returning to play in the safest manner possible with the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning in mind."

Due to the current Western States Conference guidelines, the series will not be made up. The next baseball series, slated for May 20th and 22nd against Bakersfield, still remain as scheduled as of today. 

