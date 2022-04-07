Pioneer Valley's unbeaten Ocean League streak was ended by Nipomo junior Hunter Wooldridge Thursday.
The Titan starting pitcher threw a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits over seven innings while striking out eight. He issued just one walk.
The Panthers dropped to 11-4 on the season and 5-1 in Ocean League play.
Wade Arkinson went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs. Jesse Ahedo went 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run. Nate Reese also had a hit and a run for the Titans, who are now 8-9 overall and 5-3 in league.
Nipomo rebounded Thursday after falling 4-3 to Pioneer Valley on Tuesday.
"It was a good bounce-back win from Tuesday," Nipomo coach Samm Spears said. "Tuesday was tough, we were up 3-0 and saw that lead trickle away and tonight was a good bounce-back. We played good defense today, had good pitching and timely hitting."
Ah, the best recipe for winning baseball: Defense, pitching and timely hitting. The Titans will look for another win against the Panthers Tuesday afternoon. They host Pioneer Valley at 4:30 p.m. to close up their three-game matchup.
Rudy Mendez, Estevan Fonseca and Jesus Nava each had a hit for the Panthers. Richie Robles threw a complete game for the Panthers.
Santa Ynez 8, Dunn 3
Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey said Thursday's game against the Earwigs was a "great battle of cross-town teams."
The Pirates took a 4-0 lead into the sixth, but Dunn battled back on hits by Noah Waters and Theodore Anderson, pushing across three runs. The Earwigs had the bases loaded, but Owen Hunt came in to get out of trouble. Then, in the next inning, the Pirates had a big blow via a grand slam by Caleb Cassidy.
Cassidy was 2-for-4 with a double and the grand slam. Vic Heredia went 2-for-2 with two runs.
Hunt had a pair of hits and earned the save with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Jackson Cloud started and went into the sixth, scattering four hits and striking out nine.
"It was a great baseball game and I'm proud of the team doing the little things: baserunning, defense and execution," Dickey said. "That produced great results."
Dickey said Cassidy has really "turned it on this past month. His hard work is paying off."
Dickey also called Hunt one of the Pirates' "ultra-competitors."
"He rose to the occasion today," Dickey said of Hunt.
The Pirates are now 13-6 on the season. Dunn is 7-9.
Boys volleyball
St. Joseph 3, Nipomo 2
St. Joseph won the fifth set 15-7 on Thursday to stay unbeaten in Ocean League play and stay on track for the league title.
Caedin Hamilton had three kills in a row in the fifth set to propel the Knights.
Nipomo won the fourth set 25-23 after the Knights won the third set 25-14.
Nipomo won the second set 27-25 after St. Joseph won the first set 25-23.
Cal Poly track and field coach passes away
Mark Conover, Cal Poly's Director of Track & Field and Cross Country for more than 13 years and a coach of the Mustangs for 25 seasons overall, passed away Wednesday night after a courageous year-long battle with an aggressive squamous cell carcinoma.
Conover, who was 61, survived a battle with Hodgkin’s disease in 1993 and 1994.
"Mark crossed the finish line last night at 11:23 p.m.," Kelly Conover, Mark's wife, wrote on Caring Bridge. "A champion through it all. His journey ended, but his legacy will continue through us all. Celebrate his life, share your memories of him and honor a life well lived."
Cal Poly director of athletics Don Oberhelman announced Mark's passing at an emergency staff/coaches meeting Thursday morning.
"Our track and field and cross country teams along with our entire athletic department mourn together as a family," said Oberhelman. "Coach Conover impacted the lives of hundreds of men and women who donned the green and gold, with a far-reaching impact well beyond track and field.
"I’m not sure I ever met someone who loved being a Cal Poly Mustang as much as Mark Conover," Oberhelman added.
Conover coached five Cal Poly cross country teams to top-25 finishes at the NCAA Championships, including a No. 10 national finish by the men's team in 2004. In addition, 17 of his men's cross country teams and seven women's squads from 1998 through 2019 claimed Big West Conference crowns.
Last spring, the Cal Poly women's track and field team captured its first-ever Big West team championship while the men were second for the eighth time since joining the conference in 1997, finishing just six points shy of the team title. The two teams combined for seven individual and relay titles. Nine Mustangs qualified for the NCAA Division I West Preliminary in College Station, Texas.
“Coach Conover’s loss will be felt by the entire conference as he was respected by everyone and mentor to so many individuals, myself included,” said Big West Director of Championships and former Cal Poly track and field student-athlete Tyler Huntley. “The culture Coach Conover cultivated during his time at Cal Poly is second to none.
"He pushed all of his student-athletes to our limits, challenging us both physically and mentally, while at the same time having a priceless sense of humor, and providing legendary one-liners," Huntley added. "His influence on my life cannot be understated, as the lessons he taught me and the experience he provided made me want to work in college athletics and try to help improve the experiences for other student-athletes. He will be deeply missed.”