After climbing into first place in the Western State Conference North Division with a dramatic 6-5 walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth at home against Santa Barbara City College, the Hancock College baseball team finished its regular season Friday by falling out of first.

A Hancock rally at Ventura fell short, and the Pirates (16-23, 11-12) finished with a 10-7 win over the Bulldogs.

Hancock (27-13, 16-8) will finish in a tie for first place with Santa Barbara and Cuesta if both lose their regular season finales Saturday. If one of them loses and one of them wins, the Bulldogs will finish in a tie for second with the loser. If they both win, Hancock will finish in third by itself.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

